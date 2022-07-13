San Antonio-area McDonald's locations to giving away free french fries this Wednesday

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy McDonald’s
San Antonio-area McDonald’s locations are giving French fries away July 13.
San Antonio-area McDonald’s locations are celebrating National French Fry Day — which falls on Wednesday, July 13 — with free orders of the crisp and golden spuds all day long.
Whether you’re dipping you fries into a McFlurry — assuming your Mickey D’s has a working ice cream machine
— or digging for the last few at the bottom of your drive-thru bag, there’s no denying the fast-food favorites are a craving.
Be aware, however, that McDonald's is only giving away free orders of its large fries to folks who use its app. No purchase is necessary, though you'll need to verify in the app that your local golden arches location is participating.
