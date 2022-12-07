San Antonio-area Mi Casa Tamales will close, rebrand after 15 years in business

Facebook / Mi Casa Tamales

Mexican food lovers in the nearby community of Boerne will have just a few more weeks to snag masa-wrapped eats from Mi Casa Tamales.In a Monday Facebook post, Mi Casa said it will close Dec. 31. However, the restaurant and bar added that its shutdown is more of a “see you later" than an "adios."“It is with a heavy heart that we announce we will officially be closing the doors to Mi Casa Tamales at the end of this year," the Dec. 5 post reads. "As this was not an easy decision, we are excited to say we will still be under the same ownership but rebranding & remodeling to become a faster & better establishment for our customers."The Tex-Mex restaurant and bar is known for its hearty portions of south-of-the-border comfort food as well as its expansive layout, which includes an outdoor space with a playground and space for live music. According to its post, the business has been slinging eats for 15 years.The post was sparse on details about the remodel and when customers should look for a reopening and rebranding.Mi Casa Tamales is located at 25930 Interstate 10 West, in Boerne.