San Antonio-area restaurant Jacked Potato closes suddenly, citing COVID, escalating food costs

Jacked Potato was located in Converse.
Loaded-spud eatery Jacked Potato has served its last tuber to the community of Converse, the Express-News reports
. The restaurant's owner cited the COVID-19 pandemic, escalating food costs, limited roadside traffic and a lack of staffing as reasons for the closure.
“We were making money, but only enough to pay the staff and keep the doors open. People would see the McDonald's and the Subway signs and sometimes would forget that we were here since we were sort of tucked away in the strip center,” owner Jacci Castille told the daily.
The disabled U.S. Army veteran opened Jacked Potato in 2020 near Farm to Market Road 78 and Crestway Road. Customers had the option of loading up its baked spuds with toppings including macaroni and cheese, shrimp étouffée, pulled pork, chili and shrimp.
According to the Express-News
, Castille is
already working to secure a new location — one that’s not so tucked away.
“When we make our comeback, we’ll be more visible for sure,” she told the paper. “There is definitely demand for a good baked potato.”
