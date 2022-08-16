San Antonio-area restaurant Jacked Potato closes suddenly, citing COVID, escalating food costs

Owner Jacci Castille said she is already working to secure a new location in a higher-visibility area.

By on Tue, Aug 16, 2022 at 10:20 am

click to enlarge Jacked Potato was located in Converse. - Screen Capture / Google Maps
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Jacked Potato was located in Converse.
Loaded-spud eatery Jacked Potato has served its last tuber to the community of Converse, the Express-News reports. The restaurant's owner cited the COVID-19 pandemic, escalating food costs, limited roadside traffic and a lack of staffing as reasons for the closure.

“We were making money, but only enough to pay the staff and keep the doors open. People would see the McDonald's and the Subway signs and sometimes would forget that we were here since we were sort of tucked away in the strip center,” owner Jacci Castille told the daily.

The disabled U.S. Army veteran opened Jacked Potato in 2020 near Farm to Market Road 78 and Crestway Road. Customers had the option of loading up its baked spuds with toppings including macaroni and cheese, shrimp étouffée, pulled pork, chili and shrimp.

According to the Express-News, Castille is already working to secure a new location — one that’s not so tucked away.

“When we make our comeback, we’ll be more visible for sure,” she told the paper. “There is definitely demand for a good baked potato.”

Food & Drink Slideshows

Press Coffee 4035 Broadway, presscoffee2go.com If you enjoy natural light and good coffee, Press Coffee offers both in a greenhouse-like A-frame space located just down the street from the Witte Museum. Photo via Instagram / presscoffee_sa

San Antonio's essential local coffee shops to get your daily pick-me-up
Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

