San Antonio-area restaurant rumored to be haunted is closing, going up for sale

Fluff's White House Cafe in Floresville will serve its last customers this Saturday, owner Chris Trevino told the Current in an emailed statement. Trevino has owned and operated the South Texas staple since 2017, but it's been popular among locals since the early 1900s.
Given the age of Fluff's building, perhaps it should come as little surprise that some residents consider it haunted.
An episode of KSAT-TV's Texas Eats last year named Fluff's the second-most haunted restaurant in Texas. Paranormal researchers even told host David Elder they believe the eatery is actually atop a portal to hell.
Spooky.
Click2Houston also reported on Fluff's haunted history in 2017. Trevino told the news outlet it's not uncommon to hear footsteps inside the restaurant and see items falling over for no apparent reason.
Trevino was unavailable for immediate comment on why he's closing the restaurant and selling the building, which also includes an outside patio. However, in his email statement, he asked interested parties to reach out via [email protected].
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed