San Antonio-area Sonic Drive-In locations now offering Pickle Juice Slushes through Aug. 28

The salty, sweet frozen drink has been one of the most frequently requested menu items by Sonic fans on social media since its debut in 2018.

By on Mon, Aug 15, 2022 at 11:51 am

click to enlarge Sonic Drive-In's Pickle Juice Slush is back. - Photo Courtesy Sonic Drive-In
Photo Courtesy Sonic Drive-In
Sonic Drive-In's Pickle Juice Slush is back.

It’s no secret San Antonians love pickle-flavored, well, anything.

Recently, we’ve seen pickle-laced beer, margaritas and seltzers hit the market. Now, the Alamo City-area's 50 Sonic Drive-In locations are bringing back the Pickle Juice Slush for a limited time, serving the salty, dill-flavored treat through Aug. 28.
The salty, sweet frozen drink was first introduced in 2018, and has been one of the most frequently requested menu items by Sonic fans on social media since, according to company officials. In celebration of the drink’s return, guests can snag a Pickle Juice Slush for half price when they order with the chain's app.

Sonic fans can even add pickle juice flavoring to any other beverage for an additional charge. So, if a Pickle-Sprite or Pickle-Limeade sounds tasty to you, now’s your time to go for it.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Press Coffee 4035 Broadway, presscoffee2go.com If you enjoy natural light and good coffee, Press Coffee offers both in a greenhouse-like A-frame space located just down the street from the Witte Museum. Photo via Instagram / presscoffee_sa

San Antonio's essential local coffee shops to get your daily pick-me-up
Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers

