San Antonio-area Sonic Drive-In locations now offering Pickle Juice Slushes through Aug. 28

It’s no secret San Antonians love pickle-flavored, well, anything.
Recently, we’ve seen pickle-laced beer, margaritas and seltzers hit the market. Now, the Alamo City-area's 50 Sonic Drive-In locations are bringing back the Pickle Juice Slush for a limited time, serving the salty, dill-flavored treat through Aug. 28.
The salty, sweet frozen drink was first introduced in 2018, and has been one of the most frequently requested menu items by Sonic fans on social media since, according to company officials. In celebration of the drink’s return, guests can snag a Pickle Juice Slush for half price when they order with the chain's app.
Sonic fans can even add pickle juice flavoring to any other beverage for an additional charge. So, if a Pickle-Sprite or Pickle-Limeade sounds tasty to you, now’s your time to go for it.
