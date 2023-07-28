LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio bakeries earn praise in LA Times article about conchas

Panifico Bake Shop and Estate Coffee ranked positive mentions in a feature story on the humble panadería staple.

By on Fri, Jul 28, 2023 at 12:42 pm

Writer JP Brammer shared a photo of a recent Barbie-themed concha from Panifico Bake Shop.
San Antonio’s Panifico Bake Shop and Estate Coffee made national news this week in a Los Angeles Times article praising that humble panadería  staple the concha and its status as a symbol of Mexican American identity.

In a piece carried by De Los, which the Times describes as its "Latinidad community-driven platform," writer JP Brammer describes the iconic pastry in detail, noting its “fluffy, brioche-like bun topped with colorful, crumbly seashell designs [that have] attracted quite the cult following." The author also waxes with rosy retrospection on trips to the neighborhood panadería as a child.

The feature shows off a Barbie-themed concha from San Antonio's Panifico Bake Shop, etched with the iconic doll's signature ponytail. What's more, Brammer praised Estate Coffee’s turtle-inspired pastry. Even though an image of Estate's concha didn’t appear to make the cut for the final article, the writer shared a photo of the too-cute treat via social media.
Estate Coffee is located at 1320 E. Houston St. It’s open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Panifico Bake Shop is located at 602 N.W. 24th St. It’s open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

