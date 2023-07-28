San Antonio bakeries earn praise in LA Times article about conchas

In a piece carried by De Los, which the Times describes as its "Latinidad community-driven platform," writer JP Brammer describes the iconic pastry in detail, noting its “fluffy, brioche-like bun topped with colorful, crumbly seashell designs [that have] attracted quite the cult following." The author also waxes with rosy retrospection on trips to the neighborhood panadería as a child.
The feature shows off a Barbie-themed concha from San Antonio's Panifico Bake Shop, etched with the iconic doll's signature ponytail. What's more, Brammer praised Estate Coffee’s turtle-inspired pastry. Even though an image of Estate's concha didn’t appear to make the cut for the final article, the writer shared a photo of the too-cute treat via social media.
Estate Coffee is located at 1320 E. Houston St. It’s open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Panifico Bake Shop is located at 602 N.W. 24th St. It’s open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
Oh nooo my turtle concha picture didn’t show up in the piece! I’ll try to fix this but meanwhile thank you Estate Coffee in San Antonio https://t.co/AClKtisZVB pic.twitter.com/lhxK0TNvQf— JP (@jpbrammer) July 27, 2023
