San Antonio bakeries earn praise in LA Times article about conchas

Instagram / panifico_bake_shop Writer JP Brammer shared a photo of a recent Barbie-themed concha from Panifico Bake Shop.

Oh nooo my turtle concha picture didn’t show up in the piece! I’ll try to fix this but meanwhile thank you Estate Coffee in San Antonio https://t.co/AClKtisZVB pic.twitter.com/lhxK0TNvQf — JP (@jpbrammer) July 27, 2023

San Antonio’s Panifico Bake Shop and Estate Coffee made national news this week in a Los Angeles Times article praising that humblestaple the concha and its status as a symbol of Mexican American identity.In a piece carried by De Los, which the Times describes as its "Latinidad community-driven platform," writer JP Brammer describes the iconic pastry in detail, noting its “fluffy, brioche-like bun topped with colorful, crumbly seashell designs [that have] attracted quite the cult following." The author also waxes with rosy retrospection on trips to the neighborhoodas a child.The feature shows off a Barbie-themed concha from San Antonio's Panifico Bake Shop, etched with the iconic doll's signature ponytail. What's more, Brammer praised Estate Coffee’s turtle-inspired pastry. Even though an image of Estate's concha didn’t appear to make the cut for the final article, the writer shared a photo of the too-cute treat via social media.Estate Coffee is located at 1320 E. Houston St. It’s open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Panifico Bake Shop is located at 602 N.W. 24th St. It’s open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.