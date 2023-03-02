San Antonio bar River Sun now open in music venue Ten Eleven's former space

Instagram / riversunsa River Sun is located near the El Camino food truck park.

San Antonio’s River North neighborhood has gained a new drinking spot with the opening of River Sun — a self-proclaimed "non-toxic" bar — near the El Camino food truck park.The spot, which quietly opened in November, will hold a grand opening this Friday with live music from Auji and DJ sets by Diego Chavez and aURaSELF, according to its social media posts. The bar, located at 1011 Avenue B., also will offer free sparkling wine while supplies last.River Sun's beverage menu will include both zero-proof and high-octane craft cocktails, seasonal craft beer and organic wine, according to online details. The "non-toxic" part also extends to the business' use of natural cleaning products and installation of two commercial-grade air purifiers.Further, the bar will host pop-up kitchen Caps and Cauli, which specializes in vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free scratch-made eats.Although located inside the space that formerly held music venues Ten Eleven and Ventura, River Sun will focus its booking on jazz, indie and ambient sounds rather than the harder-edged music favored by the previous tenants, according to its online posts.