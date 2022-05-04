Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio bars and restaurants sold $74.3 million in booze this March, more than in years

More alcohol was sold in March than in the first two months of 2022 combined.

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 2:16 pm

click to enlarge Smoke BBQ + Skybar was one of the most popular spots to grab a drink in March 2022, selling $520,402 worth of booze. - INSTAGRAM / SMOKESANANTONIO
Instagram / smokesanantonio
Smoke BBQ + Skybar was one of the most popular spots to grab a drink in March 2022, selling $520,402 worth of booze.
Bexar County bars and restaurants rang up $74.3 million in alcohol-related sales during March, making it one of the booziest months ever in the Alamo City, according to Express-News.

Indeed, local establishments poured more alcohol than during March of both 2018 and March 2019 — the two years before the pandemic decimated on-premise sales. What’s more, alcohol sales in March 2022 were higher than in January or February, for which the combined revenue only came to $63.1 million.

The uptick in sales could be attributed to the return of spring break and the rounding-off of pandemic-related restrictions, the daily reports. Fiesta also may have  contributed to the record revenue.

According to the Express-News, Hotel Emma, Michelino’s Lone Star Cafe and Smoke BBQ+SKYBAR were among the establishments moving the most booze in March. Those bars generated a combined $1.6 million in alcohol-related revenue alone.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more Drink articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown
Stout House 22810 U.S. Highway 281, (210) 334-0099, stouthousesa.com Stout House’s fourth location offers a rotating lineup of 20 beers on tap, $8 beer flights and a full bar. TVs are scattered throughout, and guests are welcome to bring in their own food, since this Stout House location doesn't have a kitchen. Photo via Facebook / Stout House Stone Oak

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown
Stout House 22810 U.S. Highway 281, (210) 334-0099, stouthousesa.com Stout House’s fourth location offers a rotating lineup of 20 beers on tap, $8 beer flights and a full bar. TVs are scattered throughout, and guests are welcome to bring in their own food, since this Stout House location doesn't have a kitchen. Photo via Facebook / Stout House Stone Oak

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown
Stout House 22810 U.S. Highway 281, (210) 334-0099, stouthousesa.com Stout House’s fourth location offers a rotating lineup of 20 beers on tap, $8 beer flights and a full bar. TVs are scattered throughout, and guests are welcome to bring in their own food, since this Stout House location doesn't have a kitchen. Photo via Facebook / Stout House Stone Oak

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio

Trending

San Antonio restaurateur launches Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month passport

By Nina Rangel

Sari-Sari Supper Club opened last summer.

California chain known for 5-pound burritos will make San Antonio debut this summer

By Nina Rangel

Iguanas Burritozilla is known for monstrous five-pound burritos.

San Antonio area Chick-fil-A locations to give out free Spicy Chicken Biscuits May 2-7

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio area Chick-fil-A locations to give out free Spicy Chicken Biscuits this week.

San Antonio's Künstler Brewing revives Fog Fest, a puro twist on German May Day

By Nina Rangel

Künstler started its annual Maifest celebration last year.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio tapas and wine spot Hola! will open next week in Southtown

By Nina Rangel

New Southtown San Antonio spot Hola! will open May 12.

San Antonio's Freetail Brewing wins coveted Crushie Awards for beer can designs

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's Freetail Brewing has snagged two gold Craft Beer Marketing Awards for beer can designs.

South San Antonio bar owner likely to face criminal charges for shooting at ground near patron

By Nina Rangel

Police say there are “good chances” the bar owner will face charges for illegally discharging his firearm.

Nestle Toll House Café in San Antonio's Culebra Commons permanently closing

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio’s first Nestle Toll House Café has closed its doors permanently.
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us