San Antonio-based 2M Smokehouse plans fall opening for second location in Castroville

After a $3 million renovation, 2M will open in the building that formerly housed Dan's Meat Market.

By on Thu, Feb 23, 2023 at 11:01 am

click to enlarge San Antonio smoked meat spot 2M Smokehouse will open a second location in Castroville this fall. - Photo by brythebbqguy via Instagram / 2msmokehouse
Photo by brythebbqguy via Instagram / 2msmokehouse
Last summer, the Current reported that acclaimed San Antonio barbecue spot 2M Smokehouse had begun development on a second location in nearby Castroville.

We now know how soon fans can expect to order smoky, savory meat from that new outpost.

Pit master and co-owner Esaul Ramos Jr. told the Express-News he hopes to have the Castroville restaurant, located at 1303 Lorenzo St., open this fall. He and his crew are putting it in the 7,423-square-foot building that formerly housed Dan's Meat Market.

The $3 million renovation will include an addition to the original structure's kitchen plus a new pit building, a new bakery and outdoor seating, according to the Current's earlier report, based on a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.

2M Smokehouse’s existing East San Antonio outpost is located at 2731 South W.W. White Road. Last winter, a mobile version began slinging meaty goodness at downtown’s El Camino food truck park, located at 1009 Avenue B. That operation features meats and sides cooked at the original restaurant.

Since its launch seven years ago, 2M Smokehouse has drawn accolades for its brisket, pork ribs, smoked turkey breast and smoked sausage plus sides including ranchero beans, coleslaw and macaroni and cheese. Last year, Ramos earned a second nomination for a James Beard Foundation Award, one of the nation's top culinary honors.

