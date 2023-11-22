San Antonio-based Babe’s Old Fashioned Food to expand with new chicken concept

Facebook / Babe's Old Fashioned Food
Babe's Old Fashioned Food serves up wings and fried chicken at six area locations.
San Antonio-based burger joint Babe’s Old Fashioned Food is planning to expand with a new fried chicken concept, Babe’s Crispy Chicken.
The mini-chain is planning a new build at 12020 O’Connor Road, a Nov. 16 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation
notes. The 1,050-square-foot eatery will offer a small amount of indoor seating as well as a drive-thru, Babe’s representative Tara Wanek told the Current
.
Construction on Babe’s Crispy Chicken is slated to begin at the end of this month and be finished in May of 2025. It will be built next to the Babe’s burger haven at that same address
, which opened in December 2021. The chicken concept menu hasn’t been released, but Wanek said Babe’s Crispy Chicken “will be keeping the tradition that we currently have at Babe’s, serving fresh homemade food with quality ingredients.”
The San Antonio-based mini-chain got its start in 1987, slinging burgers, fried chicken and pizza in TV-laden, family friendly digs. It operates six locations in the Alamo City.
