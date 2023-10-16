San Antonio-based bar pro debuts Dibs Mixers bottled cocktail mixer, sweetener line

click to enlarge
Dibs Mixers' Demerara syrup is made with minimally processed sugar.
Home bartenders will this month gain one more tool to create next level cocktails via Dibs Mixers, a new bottled cocktail mixer and sweetener line from a San Antonio-based bar pro.
Veteran-owned Dibs Mixers — helmed by SA bar operator Ohio Crawford — will launch a trio of bottled products on Halloween, a date that ties into the brand’s spooky, skull-focused aesthetic. The products include a rich Demerara syrup made with minimally processed sugar; a spiced syrup infused with baking spices such as aromatic cinnamon, clove and anise; and a red fassionola elixir.
If the latter leaves you scratching your head, we assure you that you’re not alone.
The fruit punch-flavored elixir was frequently used in tropical drinks during the 1930s, infusing tiki cocktails with island flavors. Some even claim that fassionola was an ingredient in the original Hurricane cocktail.
Crawford told the Current
that he’s aimed to modernize that ingredient for use by today’s cocktail enthusiasts. He also hopes to showcase the versatility of each product by debuting them in tipples at San Antonio’s Backyard on Broadway, 2411 Broadway, and at Garrison Brothers Distillery in Hye, about an hour north of downtown.
Crawford will host a launch party at Backyard on Broadway on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 8-10 p.m. Attendees of the free event will be offered drink samples using Dibs’ wares, as well as free slices of the family-friendly venue’s pizzas.
Folks who can’t make the party but still want to stock their home bars can find the products via Dibs Mixers’ online store
, downtown San Antonio’s Alamo City Liquors store, and Garrison Brothers Distillery starting Tuesday, Oct. 31. The products will also be available for use by other local drinkeries.
