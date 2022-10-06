San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q brings back seasonal pumpkin pie and vegetable beef soup

Instagram / commercial.kitchen The Bill Miller Bar-B-Q chain has reintroduced its seasonal pumpkin pie.

Now that temperatures are beginning to feel abit more like autumn, San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q has brought back a pair of seasonal favorites: pumpkin pie and vegetable beef soup.The chain shared the news this week in separate social media posts for each menu item.While pumpkin pie is a fairly standard fall offering for comfort food restaurants, the reintroduction of the soup appears to be catering to a cult following. The chain removed the item from its year-round menu several years ago — much to the disappointment of die-hard diners.Both menu items are available at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q locations citywide for a limited time.