San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q offering free iced tea every Friday this month

San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is inviting patrons to a month-long Bring Your Own Cup event, promising to fill their vessels with free iced tea every Friday through August.The BYOC promo begins this Friday, with every Alamo City Bill Miller offering to serve up to 32 ounces of free tea to any guest who brings their own cup. Whether you carry around a weathered tan and orange number purchased from the chain or a fancy double-wall tumbler, Bill Miller will fill it with either sweet or unsweet tea.The deal is good in the dining room or at the drive-thru of San Antonio’s more than four dozen Bill Miller stores.