San Antonio-based Bill Miller launches new policy to pay employees at end of their shifts

The new policy applies to all restaurant and plant employees.

By on Tue, Jul 26, 2022

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is now offering to pay employees at the end of each shift. - Instagram / billmillerbarbq
Instagram / billmillerbarbq
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is now offering to pay employees at the end of each shift.
San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q will now pay employees at the end of each shift.

The chain shared the news last week on Twitter in a message highlighting its other employee benefits, including health insurance, 401(k) plans and tuition reimbursement.

“Get paid for your day's work,” the post read. “Now available for all restaurant and plant employees!”

