San Antonio-based Bill Miller launches new policy to pay employees at end of their shifts

Instagram / billmillerbarbq Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is now offering to pay employees at the end of each shift.

San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q will now pay employees at the end of each shift.The chain shared the news last week on Twitter in a message highlighting its other employee benefits, including health insurance, 401(k) plans and tuition reimbursement.“Get paid for your day's work,” the post read. “Now available for all restaurant and plant employees!”