San Antonio-based Burger Boy pokes fun at fried chicken behemoth Chick-Fil-A

X / Burger Boy Burger Boy took to social media to poke fun at fried chicken chain Chick-Fil-A.

Leaving this here… just another reminder we’re open every Sunday! 🍔 pic.twitter.com/sUnJuWua1K — Burger Boy (@BurgerBoySA) November 5, 2023

Homegrown brand Burger Boy took to X, formerly Twitter, to poke fun at fried chicken behemoth Chick-Fil-A with a photo of a fake billboard and some cheeky language.“Leaving this here... just another reminder we’re open every Sunday!” the Nov. 5 post read, an apparent dig at Chick-Fil-A’s longtime principle that its stores close on Sundays for rest and worship.The post also featured a mock-up of a billboard proclaiming “beef is better,” in stark contrast to Chick-Fil-A’s popular marketing campaign, which uses imagery of cows encouraging people to eat more chicken.The Georgia-based fried chicken chain slings sandwiches and nuggets at over 2,600 locations, 33 of which are in and around San Antonio.Burger Boy is having something of a gangbuster year in the expansion department. Last week, the burger brand announced plans for its ninth location, this one near near the intersection of UTSA Boulevard and Interstate 10.