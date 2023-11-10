San Antonio-based Burger Boy pokes fun at fried chicken behemoth Chick-Fil-A

'Leaving this here… just another reminder we’re open every Sunday!' Burger Boy's Nov. 5 post on X, formerly Twitter, read.

By on Fri, Nov 10, 2023 at 12:28 am

Burger Boy took to social media to poke fun at fried chicken chain Chick-Fil-A.
X / Burger Boy
Burger Boy took to social media to poke fun at fried chicken chain Chick-Fil-A.
Homegrown brand Burger Boy took to X, formerly Twitter, to poke fun at fried chicken behemoth Chick-Fil-A with a photo of a fake billboard and some cheeky language.

“Leaving this here... just another reminder we’re open every Sunday!” the Nov. 5 post read, an apparent dig at Chick-Fil-A’s longtime principle that its stores close on Sundays for rest and worship.
The post also featured a mock-up of a billboard proclaiming “beef is better,” in stark contrast to Chick-Fil-A’s popular marketing campaign, which uses imagery of cows encouraging people to eat more chicken.

The Georgia-based fried chicken chain slings sandwiches and nuggets at over 2,600 locations, 33 of which are in and around San Antonio.

Burger Boy is having something of a gangbuster year in the expansion department. Last week, the burger brand announced plans for its ninth location, this one near near the intersection of UTSA Boulevard and Interstate 10.

