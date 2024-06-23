SA MUSIC SHOWCASE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 22! CLICK FOR ALL-ACCESS PASSES

San Antonio-based Jim's chain closing San Pedro and Hildebrand restaurant

The closure is the chain's second in three months and leaves it with 13 Alamo City locations.

By on Sun, Jun 23, 2024 at 9:32 am

click to enlarge The Jim's Restaurants location at San Pedro and Hildebrand has been in operation for 54 years. - Screen Capture: Google Maps
Screen Capture: Google Maps
The Jim's Restaurants location at San Pedro and Hildebrand has been in operation for 54 years.

San Antonio-based chain Jim's Restaurants is shuttering another of its longtime locations.

Just three months after closing a decades-old store on Broadway, Jim's officials said in a Facebook post that Tuesday will be the last day for the business' location on San Pedro and Hildebrand avenues. A "for lease" sign appeared this spring outside the 54-year-old dinner, and company officials confirmed in April that it was scheduled to close this summer.

“Due to the challenges posed by our current economy and rising operational costs at this location, we find ourselves at a critical juncture," the chain on Facebook. "After much deliberation, we have made the difficult decision to cease operations of Jim’s Restaurant at San Pedro and Hildebrand. This decision is not taken lightly, but it is necessary for us to enhance our company’s ability to serve our patrons and the communities who’ve made us their own throughout the city.”

All employees at the restaurant will be able to relocate to another Jim's location, officials said in the Facebook post.

The closure will leave Jim's with 13 San Antonio stores. 

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

June 12, 2024

