San Antonio-based Jim's chain closing San Pedro and Hildebrand restaurant

click to enlarge Screen Capture: Google Maps The Jim's Restaurants location at San Pedro and Hildebrand has been in operation for 54 years.

San Antonio-based chain Jim's Restaurants is shuttering another of its longtime locations.



Just three months after closing a decades-old store on Broadway, Jim's officials said in a Facebook post that Tuesday will be the last day for the business' location on San Pedro and Hildebrand avenues. A "for lease" sign appeared this spring outside the 54-year-old dinner, and company officials confirmed in April that it was scheduled to close this summer.



“Due to the challenges posed by our current economy and rising operational costs at this location, we find ourselves at a critical juncture," the chain on Facebook. "After much deliberation, we have made the difficult decision to cease operations of Jim’s Restaurant at San Pedro and Hildebrand. This decision is not taken lightly, but it is necessary for us to enhance our company’s ability to serve our patrons and the communities who’ve made us their own throughout the city.”



All employees at the restaurant will be able to relocate to another Jim's location, officials said in the Facebook post.



The closure will leave Jim's with 13 San Antonio stores.