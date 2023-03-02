San Antonio-based Pizza Patrón to give away free pies at first downtown location this Monday

The first 86 guests will receive free pies in honor of Pizza Patrón's 1986 founding date.

By on Thu, Mar 2, 2023 at 2:11 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Pizza Patrón's new San Pedro location shares a building with a Wing Stop. - Courtesy Photo / Pizza Patrón
Courtesy Photo / Pizza Patrón
Pizza Patrón's new San Pedro location shares a building with a Wing Stop.
San Antonio-based Pizza Patrón is bringing its puro pies to the downtown area with a new location near San Pedro Springs Park.

Pizza Patrón will hold a grand opening for the restaurant at 1107 San Pedro Ave., #101, this Monday. To celebrate, the team will give away free personal size pizzas, loaded with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef.

Those looking for free pie should plan to arrive early, however. Only the first 86 guests will receive the freebies. Pizza Patrón officials picked that number in honor of the chain's 1986 founding date.

The new location also will offer free delivery for its first six weeks of operation.

click to enlarge Pizza Patrón's Choriqueso and Chicken Enchilada pizzas. - Courtesy Photo / Pizza Patrón
Courtesy Photo / Pizza Patrón
Pizza Patrón's Choriqueso and Chicken Enchilada pizzas.

Dallas-born Pizza Patrón operates 80-plus locations in Texas and Arizona. The chain is known for giving a Latin spin to its specialty pizzas, including the Choriqueso with creamy pepper sauce, Chihuahua cheese, chorizo and fresh onion on a Maíz crust.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Southtown plays host to the 3rd annual Battle of the Boil

By Brandon Rodriguez

Southtown SA’s famed dinner pop-up series Saint City Supper Club returns with a Battle of the Boil March 4.

San Antonio gourmet hot dog spot The Dogfather quietly opens second location

By Nina Rangel

The Dogfather's Birria Dog is topped with beef birria, melted mozzarella, diced onion and cilantro.

First Look: San Antonio’s Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill living up to expectations of Rosario’s old space

By Nina Rangel

Luna Rosa's specialties include a massive Cuban sandwich, ropa vieja and crispy, twice-fried sweet plantains.

San Antonio-based Brazilian steakhouse chain Chama Gaucha expands to North Texas

By Nina Rangel

Chama Gaucha restaurants offer 12 types of meat shaved tableside from large skewers.

Also in Food & Drink

Small plates shine at Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine, even if some of the presentation pageantry is gone

By Ron Bechtol

Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine's plain decor puts all the focus on the food.

New cycling-themed Breakway Brewing Co. now slinging beer, bites near downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Government Hill’s new cycling-themed Breakaway Brewing Co. has opened its doors.

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us