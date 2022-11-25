San Antonio-based Rooted Vegan Cuisine now shipping its lasagna nationwide

Instagram / rootedvegancuisine
Rooted Vegan Cuisine's frozen lasagna is now available for nationwide shipping.
Yet another San Antonio-based vegan business
has gone national.
The Alamo City's Rooted Vegan Cuisine has begun selling its plant-based frozen lasagna via its website
and shipping to all corners of the U.S.
Rooted simmers fresh eggplant, onions, celery and mushrooms in a rich and savory sauce for the layered Italian delicacy, which the owners said they prepare in small batches to ensure quality. The vegan “cheese” sauce is handcrafted in-house.
The Black-owned business also sells its lasagna, along with vegan mozzarella sticks and broccoli-and-cheese soup at San Antonio specialty shops including Kosmic Vegan Marketplace, 6923 W. Loop 1604 North, Ste 124, and Revolucion Coffee + Juice, 7959 Broadway, Suite 500.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter