San Antonio-based Rooted Vegan Cuisine now shipping its lasagna nationwide

The Black-owned business prepares the lasagna in small batches to ensure quality, its owners said.

By on Fri, Nov 25, 2022 at 3:37 pm

Rooted Vegan Cuisine's frozen lasagna is now available for nationwide shipping. - Instagram / rootedvegancuisine
Instagram / rootedvegancuisine
Rooted Vegan Cuisine's frozen lasagna is now available for nationwide shipping.
Yet another San Antonio-based vegan business has gone national.

The Alamo City's Rooted Vegan Cuisine has begun selling its plant-based frozen lasagna via its website and shipping to all corners of the U.S.

Rooted simmers fresh eggplant, onions, celery and mushrooms in a rich and savory sauce for the layered Italian delicacy, which the owners said they prepare in small batches to ensure quality. The vegan “cheese” sauce is handcrafted in-house.

The Black-owned business also sells its lasagna, along with vegan mozzarella sticks and broccoli-and-cheese soup at San Antonio specialty shops including Kosmic Vegan Marketplace, 6923 W. Loop 1604 North, Ste 124, and Revolucion Coffee + Juice, 7959 Broadway, Suite 500.

