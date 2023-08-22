San Antonio-based Taco Cabana celebrates 45 years with new items

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Taco Cabana Taco Cabana's Hatch chile smoked pulled-pork tacos are among its new menu items.

San Antonio-based Taco Cabana next month will commemorate 45 years in business with several new menu items plus the return of in-store salsa bars and a party at one of its Alamo City stores.On Sept. 6, the Tex-Mex chain that grew from a single store at San Pedro and Hildebrand avenues will introduce a trio of limited-time menu items. Those include two varieties of Hatch chile smoked pulled-pork tacos, triple-chocolate cookies and a Vodkarita made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. To drive home the party time vibes, TC will serve the tipple in a towering 24-ounce cup.Also coinciding with its 45th birthday, Taco Cabana will resume offering salsa bars in all its stores. Many diners were saddened by the chain's pandemic led-removal of the bars, which let diners mix up their own creations from its base offerings of red, green and fire-roasted salsas and garnish their food with pico de gallo, fresh onion, cilantro and lime.On Thursday, Sept. 21, Taco Cabana will celebrate its anniversary with a birthday fiesta at its 2347 E. Southcross Blvd. store location. The TC on Wheels food truck will be on hand to offer free samples of Hatch chile smoked pulled pork street tacos and triple-chocolate cookies.Fans can also partake in games and giveaways and catch a live mariachi performance during the soiree, which will run from 5:30-8 p.m.Finally, on Sept. 25 — or National Quesadilla Day — the chain will launch a Frito Pie Quesadilla, featuring two flour tortillas filled with melted Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheeses, chile con carne, Fritos corn chips, pico de gallo and jalapeños. It also comes with a side of queso — because why the hell not?Taco Cabana, founded in 1978. now operates 143 company-owned restaurants across Texas.