San Antonio-based Taco Cabana launches two new Double Crunch Pizza flavors

On Feb. 2, the company will begin serving chorizo and egg and shredded chicken versions of its double-decker snack.

By on Fri, Jan 20, 2023 at 1:18 pm

click to enlarge Taco Cabana launched its first pizza options in December of last year. - Courtesy Photo / Taco Cabana
Courtesy Photo / Taco Cabana
Taco Cabana launched its first pizza options in December of last year.
San Antonio-based Taco Cabana has launched two more Double Crunch Pizza flavors, allegedly in response to high demand from customers following the debut of its first pizza options in December of last year.

On Feb. 2, the company will begin serving chorizo and egg and shredded chicken versions of its double-decker snack at all Texas locations.

Each Double Crunch Pizza features the diner’s choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken or chorizo and egg, refried beans and chipotle ranch dressing along with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses sandwiched between two fried tortillas. The item is topped with pico de gallo, more shredded cheese and a drizzle of sour cream.

“Over the last 30 days, since the launch of our Ground Beef Double Crunch Pizza in mid-December, the TC guest response and engagement has been incredible,” Taco Cabana Chief Operating Officer Ulyses Camacho said in a release.

The new pizzas will set you back about $5.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Retiring owners of longtime Boerne eatery Little Gretel looking for new operator

By Nina Rangel

Longtime Boerne eatery Little Gretel is on the market after 13 years.

Downtown San Antonio's Smoke BBQ to host 'Kegs & Eggs' event with free tacos, live music Jan. 27

By Nina Rangel

Smoke BBQ and Skybar’s third annual Kegs and Eggs event will take place Jan. 27.

Yet another out-of-town coffee chain brewing plans for San Antonio locations

By Nina Rangel

Utah-based Beans & Brews Coffeehouse is coming to San Antonio.

San Antonio-founded Church's Chicken cutting oil costs, carbon emissions with all-natural product

By Nina Rangel

The first Church's location opened in San Antonio in 1952.

Also in Food & Drink

Carriqui brings changes to old Liberty Bar space — and to South Texas culinary favorites

By Ron Bechtol

Carriqui is housed in the relocated and remodeled building that served as Liberty Bar's original location.

High and Dry: Sober spirits are winning a permanent place on San Antonio bar menus

By Brandon Rodriguez

Dry January is an increasingly popular start-of-the-year reprieve from alcohol.

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us