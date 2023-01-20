San Antonio-based Taco Cabana launches two new Double Crunch Pizza flavors

click to enlarge
Taco Cabana launched its first pizza options in December of last year.
San Antonio-based Taco Cabana has launched two more Double Crunch Pizza flavors, allegedly in response to high demand from customers following the debut of its first pizza options
in December of last year.
On Feb. 2, the company will begin serving chorizo and egg and shredded chicken versions of its double-decker snack at all Texas locations.
Each Double Crunch Pizza features
the diner’s choice of seasoned ground beef, shredded chicken or chorizo and egg, refried beans and chipotle ranch dressing along with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses sandwiched between two fried tortillas. The item is topped with pico de gallo, more shredded cheese and a drizzle of sour cream.
“Over the last 30 days, since the launch of our Ground Beef Double Crunch Pizza in mid-December, the TC guest response and engagement has been incredible,” Taco Cabana Chief Operating Officer Ulyses Camacho said in a release.
The new pizzas will set you back about $5.
