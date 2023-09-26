BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio-based Twang inks deal to get its beer salts into Walmarts nationwide

The family-owned company's products will go into 3,500 Walmart stores, up from the 700 currently carrying them.

By on Tue, Sep 26, 2023 at 10:08 am

click to enlarge San Antonio-based Twang is hoping a contract with Walmart will help build interest in its beer salts outside the Southwest. - Courtesy Photo / Twang
Courtesy Photo / Twang
San Antonio-based Twang is hoping a contract with Walmart will help build interest in its beer salts outside the Southwest.
San Antonio-based beer salt brand Twang has expanded its retail reach to include Walmart stores in all 50 states.

The new deal with the world's largest retailer will help 37-year-old Twang establish a national retail footprint, Marketing Director Edmundo Macias said. The expansion will bring its lime and lemon-lime beer salts into a total of 3,500 Walmart outlets, up from the 700 that now carry the brand.

"Walmart is now our biggest retail outlet," Macias said.

Twang's beer salts are widely stocked in grocery, liquor and convenience stores in the Southwest, where "dressing" a Mexican or domestic lager is familiar concept. Macias said he's hopeful placement in Walmarts nationwide will help the idea catch on in other regions, substantially driving sales.

Twang operates a 50,000-square-foot production facility in San Antonio along with a smaller satellite in Mexico. The family-owned company employs 120 people producing not just beer salts but also margarita rimming salts and michelada mixes.

Macias said he doesn't expect the Walmart deal to drive new short-term hires. Even so, Twang is already working to build on the potential of its expanded footprint and its connection to a popular retail brand, he added.
click to enlarge NASCAR driver Spencer Boyd shows off his Twang-branded race gear. - Courtesy Photo / Twang
Courtesy Photo / Twang
NASCAR driver Spencer Boyd shows off his Twang-branded race gear.

For one, the company recently sponsored NASCAR driver Spencer Boyd for five races in the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series, hoping the tie-in will raise awareness with shoppers likely to encounter Twang products at Walmart. Macias said the retailer is a brisk mover of domestic and Mexican lagers, both of which are a better fit for beer salt than heavier craft brews.

"We understand our product pretty well, and we know our niche," Macias said. "Now it's our job to educate consumers about the brand."

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

