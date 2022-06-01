San Antonio-based vegan chain Project Pollo now serving Beyond Meat burgers

Project Pollo fans can now order three of the chain’s burgers with Beyond Burger patties.

Wed, Jun 1, 2022 at 3:05 pm

click to enlarge Project Pollo has relaunched its burger menu with plant-based Beyond Meat. - PHOTO COURTESY PROJECT POLLO
Photo Courtesy Project Pollo
Project Pollo has relaunched its burger menu with plant-based Beyond Meat.
Fresh off an appearance on ABC reality show Shark Tank, San Antonio-based vegan chain Project Pollo has relaunched its burger menu with plant-based Beyond Meat.

Starting this week, Project Pollo fans can order its Backyard Burger, Patty Melt or Mushroom Swiss Burger with Beyond Burger patties. Although fried chick'n sandwiches are the business' namesake, burgers have been part of its menu almost from the beginning.

“We’re excited to be working with Project Pollo on this upgrade of their menu…” Beyond Meat Foodservice Vice President Dawn Lockwood said in a release. “Our two brands share a vision of making the best plant-based options more widely accessible, and we look forward to enabling Project Pollo fans to give the new burgers a try.”

To celebrate the partnership, Project Pollo is offering a buy-one, get-one deal on Beyond Meat burgers at all locations through this Friday.

Project Pollo operates roughly a dozen Texas outlets with five in SA, according to its website. Company CEO Lucas Bradbury has pledged to open 100 stores by 2024.

