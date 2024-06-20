SA MUSIC SHOWCASE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 22! CLICK FOR ALL-ACCESS PASSES

San Antonio-based Whataburger giving out free iced coffee this Thursday

The fast food joint's promotion is in celebration of the summer solstice, the longest day of the year.

By on Thu, Jun 20, 2024 at 11:47 am

click to enlarge South Texas fast-food institution Whataburger's latest giveaway is geared to the hot weather and the summer solstice. - Courtesy Photo / Whataburger
Courtesy Photo / Whataburger
South Texas fast-food institution Whataburger's latest giveaway is geared to the hot weather and the summer solstice.
San Antonio-based Whataburger is hoping a free iced coffee giveaway can help folks stay awake during the longest day of the year.

The complimentary 16-ounce iced coffees are available from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Thursday at all Whataburger locations, including those in San Antonio, officials with the burger chain said. Customers can even customize their free brews with flavors including vanilla, caramel and mocha.

The promotion is in celebration of the summer solstice, which this year falls on June 30. It's the day when the Northern Hemisphere receives the year's longest period of sunlight. San Antonio is projected to receive 14 hours of daylight, and sunset isn't expected until 8:36 p.m.

After Thursday, the Northern Hemisphere will slowly begin to receive less daylight, eventually receding to Dec. 21, the shortest day of 2024.

For caffeine fiends who keep track of such details, Whataburger’s iced coffee is made with a premium blend of 100% Arabica beans from Colombia, Honduras and Nicaragua, according to company officials.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current.

June 12, 2024

