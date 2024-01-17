San Antonio-based Whataburger opens 1,000th store

click to enlarge
South Texas fast-food institution Whataburger expects to grow its footprint to 16 states in coming months.
San Antonio-based Whataburger’s nationwide expansion reached a significant milestone Tuesday with the opening of its 1,000th store.
The honor of being the brand’s 1,000th restaurant is shared by two locations — a corporate-owned store in Atlanta and a franchise-owned one in Yukon, Oklahoma. Both opened Tuesday, Jan. 16, Whataburger officials said
The burger chain is celebrating the milestone by donating $100,000 to food banks through its Whataburger Feeding Student Success program. The donations, made in $10,000 increments, will be made to organizations in markets where the chain operates stores, officials said.
Whataburger’s 14-state footprint will soon grow to 16 states with planned expansions in Las Vegas and in Greenville, South Carolina, company officials also said.
Harmon Dobson and Paul Burton started Whataburger in Corpus Christi in 1950, and the brand gradually grew to some 200 restaurants in 12 states by the 1970s. The company announced its relocation to San Antonio in 2008 and has kept up a brisk expansion pace in recent years.
