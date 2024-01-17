LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

San Antonio-based Whataburger opens 1,000th store

The honor of being the brand’s 1,000th restaurant is shared between two locations — Atlanta and Yukon, Oklahoma — which both opened Tuesday, Jan. 16.

By on Wed, Jan 17, 2024 at 10:32 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge South Texas fast-food institution Whataburger expects to grow its footprint to 16 states in coming months. - Courtesy Photo / Whataburger
Courtesy Photo / Whataburger
South Texas fast-food institution Whataburger expects to grow its footprint to 16 states in coming months.
San Antonio-based Whataburger’s nationwide expansion reached a significant milestone Tuesday with the opening of its 1,000th store.

The honor of being the brand’s 1,000th restaurant is shared by two locations — a corporate-owned store in Atlanta and a franchise-owned one in Yukon, Oklahoma. Both opened Tuesday, Jan. 16, Whataburger officials said.

The burger chain is celebrating the milestone by donating $100,000 to food banks through its Whataburger Feeding Student Success program. The donations, made in $10,000 increments, will be made to organizations in markets where the chain operates stores, officials said.

Whataburger’s 14-state footprint will soon grow to 16 states with planned expansions in Las Vegas and in Greenville, South Carolina, company officials also said.

Harmon Dobson and Paul Burton started Whataburger in Corpus Christi in 1950, and the brand gradually grew to some 200 restaurants in 12 states by the 1970s. The company announced its relocation to San Antonio in 2008 and has kept up a brisk expansion pace in recent years.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Nola Brunch & Beignets drops details about new San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

NOLA Brunch & Beignets will relocate sometime this spring.

After break-in, San Antonio's Smashin Crab asks for help locating thieves

By Nina Rangel

Security cameras caught several suspects breaking into Smashin Crab's external freezer unit on Sunday, officials with the business said.

Downtown's renovated Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa reopens this week

By Nina Rangel

The Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa has been under renovation since 2020.

San Antonio's Sangria on the Burg rebrands as new concept Saucy Birds

By Nina Rangel

Saucy Birds offers sangria and margarita flights like its predecessor.

Also in Food & Drink

Taco Trio: In a city overrun by taquerias, these three stand out from the herd

By Ron Bechtol

Tacos al Carbón Cabrón isn’t just a funny name. It’s a place where you want to get your tacos “loaded.”

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us