San Antonio-based Whataburger opens first of 50 planned Atlanta locations

The ATL’s first orange-and-white striped outpost opened Monday with 140 people on the payroll.

By on Tue, Nov 29, 2022 at 9:56 am

click to enlarge Whataburger's new Atlanta store is the first of dozens franchisee Made to Order Holdings expects to open there. - Courtesy Photo / Whataburger
Courtesy Photo / Whataburger
Whataburger's new Atlanta store is the first of dozens franchisee Made to Order Holdings expects to open there.
San Antonio-based fast-food institution Whataburger made its Atlanta debut Monday, opening the first of 50 stores it plans to launch there over the next seven years.

The ATL’s first orange-and-white striped outpost currently offers drive-thru service only. However, the chain will roll out additional service options — including dining room access, online and app ordering, curbside and delivery — in the coming weeks, officials said.

The store employs 140 people, and it's open 24-7.

Franchisee Made to Order Holdings expects to open 10 more Atlanta-area Whataburger restaurants by the end of 2023. The same franchisee will operate all 50 units planned for the market.

Founded in South Texas in 1950, Whataburger now has more than 900 restaurants across 14 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

