San Antonio-based Whataburger partners with Cholula on fiery new ketchup

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Whataburger The Whataburger condiment once offered in-store as Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2 is now available in groceries.

Whataburger has partnered with hot-sauce maker Cholula on a spicy ketchup now available on grocery shelves, officials with the San Antonio-based fast-food chain said Tuesday.The two companies first released the fiery collaboration, then called Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2, as a limited-edition condiment in Whataburger restaurants. The new bottled variety marks the first time it's been available in grocery stores.Unlike Whataburger's jalapeño-forward Spicy Ketchup, Spicy Ketchup with Cholula showcases flavors of arbol and piquin peppers in addition to signature spices, company officials said in a release.Spicy Ketchup with Cholula joins Whataburger’s lineup of 17 grocery products, which also include bottled Spicy Ketchup, Original Mustard, Honey BBQ Sauce, Spicy Jalapeño Ranch and Original Pancake Mix, among others.While Spicy Ketchup with Cholula is available in 20-ounce bottles at online and in H-E-B stores, it's not available at Whataburger stores at this time.