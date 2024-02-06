Enjoy exclusive drink specials from dozens of San Antonio Icehouses | 2/23 - 3/3

San Antonio-based Whataburger partners with Cholula on fiery new ketchup

The South Texas burger chain offered the ketchup as a limited-edition condiment in 2022. Now it's on grocery shelves.

By on Tue, Feb 6, 2024 at 3:36 pm

click to enlarge The Whataburger condiment once offered in-store as Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2 is now available in groceries. - Courtesy Photo / Whataburger
Courtesy Photo / Whataburger
The Whataburger condiment once offered in-store as Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2 is now available in groceries.
Whataburger has partnered with hot-sauce maker Cholula on a spicy ketchup now available on grocery shelves, officials with the San Antonio-based fast-food chain said Tuesday.

The two companies first released the fiery collaboration, then called Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2, as a limited-edition condiment in Whataburger restaurants. The new bottled variety marks the first time it's been available in grocery stores.

Unlike Whataburger's jalapeño-forward Spicy Ketchup, Spicy Ketchup with Cholula showcases flavors of arbol and piquin peppers in addition to signature spices, company officials said in a release.

Spicy Ketchup with Cholula joins Whataburger’s lineup of 17 grocery products, which also include bottled Spicy Ketchup, Original Mustard, Honey BBQ Sauce, Spicy Jalapeño Ranch and Original Pancake Mix, among others.

While Spicy Ketchup with Cholula is available in 20-ounce bottles at online and in H-E-B stores, it's not available at Whataburger stores at this time.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio.

