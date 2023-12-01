LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

San Antonio-based Whataburger sets aside $600,000 for scholarships — and anyone can apply

The cash will be distributed to 120 students across Whataburger’s 14-state footprint.

By on Fri, Dec 1, 2023 at 12:15 pm

click to enlarge Whataburger is giving away $600,000 to those planning to attend college. - Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Whataburger is giving away $600,000 to those planning to attend college.
Talk about an A+ opportunity.

Applications are now open for San Antonio-based Whataburger's Feeding Student Success Scholarships, which will distribute $600,000 to 120 students to cover college costs.

Starting Friday, Dec. 1, students can apply for their share of the cash, which will be distributed across the burger business' 14-state footprint in $5,000 increments. The award can go to tuition, fees, books, supplies and housing, and it can be applied at any college, university or not-for-profit vocational school. 

While plenty of fast-food chains extend scholarships to member of their workforce, Whataburger's scholarships aren't limited to its employees. Since its 2021 launch, the program has awarded more than $1.2 million in academic support, company officials said.

Students can apply for the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship through Feb. 14, 2024 or until the company receives 1,000 applications, whichever comes first. 

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

