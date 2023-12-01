San Antonio-based Whataburger sets aside $600,000 for scholarships — and anyone can apply

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Whataburger is giving away $600,000 to those planning to attend college.
Talk about an A+ opportunity.
Applications are now open for San Antonio-based Whataburger's Feeding Student Success Scholarships, which will distribute $600,000 to 120 students to cover college costs.
Starting Friday, Dec. 1, students can apply for their share of the cash, which will be distributed across the burger business' 14-state footprint in $5,000 increments. The award can go to tuition, fees, books, supplies and housing, and it can be applied at any college, university or not-for-profit vocational school.
While plenty of fast-food chains extend scholarships to member of their workforce, Whataburger's scholarships aren't limited to its employees. Since its 2021 launch, the program has awarded more than $1.2 million in academic support, company officials said.
Students can apply for the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship
through Feb. 14, 2024 or until the company receives 1,000 applications, whichever comes first.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed