San Antonio-based Whataburger sets aside $600,000 for scholarships — and anyone can apply

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Moab Republic Whataburger is giving away $600,000 to those planning to attend college.

Talk about an A+ opportunity.Applications are now open for San Antonio-based Whataburger's Feeding Student Success Scholarships, which will distribute $600,000 to 120 students to cover college costs.Starting Friday, Dec. 1, students can apply for their share of the cash, which will be distributed across the burger business' 14-state footprint in $5,000 increments. The award can go to tuition, fees, books, supplies and housing, and it can be applied at any college, university or not-for-profit vocational school.While plenty of fast-food chains extend scholarships to member of their workforce, Whataburger's scholarships aren't limited to its employees. Since its 2021 launch, the program has awarded more than $1.2 million in academic support, company officials said.Students can apply for the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship through Feb. 14, 2024 or until the company receives 1,000 applications, whichever comes first.