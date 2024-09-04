TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio-based Whataburger's new CEO has Starbucks, McDonald's background

Current CEO Ed Nelson will step down at year's end, allowing Debbie Stroud, who joined in 2023, to take the top slot.

By on Wed, Sep 4, 2024 at 12:04 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Whataburger has opened more than 200 new locations and doubled its revenue to $4 billion since being purchased by Chicago-based BDT Capital Partners. - Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Whataburger has opened more than 200 new locations and doubled its revenue to $4 billion since being purchased by Chicago-based BDT Capital Partners.
The CEO of Whataburger is retiring after 20 years at the San Antonio-based restaurant chain, and a recent addition to its executive team with stints at Starbucks and McDonald's is set to take over.

Current CEO Ed Nelson will step down at year's end, allowing Chief Operating Officer Debbie Stroud to take the top slot, according to officials with the South Texas-born burger institution.

Nelson joined Whataburger two decades ago as controller and played a role in improving the company's debt structure and financing, according to his LinkedIn. His rise through the ranks included a stop as chief financial officer and president before being appointed CEO in August 2020.

"Leading this company has truly been one of the greatest joys of my life," Nelson said in a statement. "I am proud of what we have accomplished."

His replacement, Stroud, has served as an exec at some of the nation's largest food-service chains. She joined Whataburger in February 2023 — four years after the founding Dobson family sold its majority stake to Chicago-based BDT Capital Partners.

Before coming onboard at Whataburger, Stroud was senior vice president of U.S. retail operations at Starbucks, according to her LinkedIn. Prior to that, she also worked at McDonald's as its vice president and general manager.

"Working alongside Ed and our dedicated leadership team has been an extraordinary experience," Stroud said in a statement. "I am eager to realize the bright future ahead for our company."

Whataburger has opened more than 200 new locations and doubled its revenue to $4 billion since the Dobson family sold to its current ownership, according to the Express-News.

However, that aggressive expansion has come at a cost. Some Whataburger enthusiasts maintain that the chain's quality has declined since the Dobsons sold out to investors — an accusation officials deny.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio's high-end Italian restaurant Allora at the Pearl has quietly closed

By Stephanie Koithan

Allora was known as a “distinctly Italian restaurant with uniquely Texan flavors."

Group behind Francis Bogside, other San Antonio nightspots has new leadership

By Sanford Nowlin

Group behind Francis Bogside, other San Antonio nightspots has new leadership

San Antonio's Rooster Crow Bakery closing down

By Stephanie Koithan

Rooster Crow Bakery opened in 2019.

Kimpton San Antonio hotel offering steep food and drink discounts in celebration of grand opening

By Michael Karlis

Located at 431 S. Alamo, the Kimpton Santo occupies the former site of a 19th-century English-German school.

San Antonio's El Chunky and Barrio Dogg both excel at Mexican-style hotdogs

By Ron Bechtol

A couple of well-dressed dogs and corn in a cup from El Chunky make for a serious meal.

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us