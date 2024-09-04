San Antonio-based Whataburger's new CEO has Starbucks, McDonald's background

Current CEO Ed Nelson will step down at year's end, allowing Chief Operating Officer Debbie Stroud to take the top slot, according to officials with the South Texas-born burger institution.
Nelson joined Whataburger two decades ago as controller and played a role in improving the company's debt structure and financing, according to his LinkedIn. His rise through the ranks included a stop as chief financial officer and president before being appointed CEO in August 2020.
"Leading this company has truly been one of the greatest joys of my life," Nelson said in a statement. "I am proud of what we have accomplished."
His replacement, Stroud, has served as an exec at some of the nation's largest food-service chains. She joined Whataburger in February 2023 — four years after the founding Dobson family sold its majority stake to Chicago-based BDT Capital Partners.
Before coming onboard at Whataburger, Stroud was senior vice president of U.S. retail operations at Starbucks, according to her LinkedIn. Prior to that, she also worked at McDonald's as its vice president and general manager.
"Working alongside Ed and our dedicated leadership team has been an extraordinary experience," Stroud said in a statement. "I am eager to realize the bright future ahead for our company."
Whataburger has opened more than 200 new locations and doubled its revenue to $4 billion since the Dobson family sold to its current ownership, according to the Express-News.
However, that aggressive expansion has come at a cost. Some Whataburger enthusiasts maintain that the chain's quality has declined since the Dobsons sold out to investors — an accusation officials deny.
