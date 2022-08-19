San Antonio BBQ, Jacked Potato: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Of course, many might consider Pumpkin Spice a cuisine in itself, and the fall-forward flavor combination also made our top headlines this week, trailing just behind a roundup of pup-friendly events being held in honor of National Dog Day.
Read on for more.
- San Antonio named as the city with the best barbecue in the nation, beating out Austin, Dallas and KC
- San Antonio-area restaurant Jacked Potato closes suddenly, citing COVID, escalating food costs
- All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and hot pot chain KPOT eyes San Antonio as part of major expansion
- These San Antonio restaurants are throwing parties for National Dog Day this Friday
- San Antonio pumpkin spice fanatics can apply for this seasonal taste-testing side hustle