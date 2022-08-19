San Antonio BBQ, Jacked Potato: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Screen Capture / Google Maps Jacked Potato was located in Converse.

This week's most readfood stories touched multiple cuisines, bringing news of a closure (Converse's Jacked Potato ) and impending opening (Korean hot pot chain KPOT), a well as a survey that ranked SA as the city with the best barbecue in the nation.Of course, many might consider Pumpkin Spice a cuisine in itself, and the fall-forward flavor combination also made our top headlines this week, trailing just behind a roundup of pup-friendly events being held in honor of National Dog Day.Read on for more.