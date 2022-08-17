San Antonio beer and seafood spot Southerleigh temporarily closing next week to start revamp

Instagram / southerleigh Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery is a Pearl tenant known for its seafood and beer offerings.

Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery will close Monday and remain shuttered through early October to update both its interior and its menu, according to the restaurant's owners.Located inside Pearl’s historic brewhouse, the flagship eatery from Southerleigh Hospitality Group — which also operates Southerleigh Haute South at The RIM shopping center — will receive new tile flooring, colorful curtains and a fresh coat of paint. Infrastructure upgrades are also in the works.During the closure, Executive Chef Jeff Balfour will retool the menu, calling back favorites inspired by his childhood on Texas’ Gulf Coast, according to management.“Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery is known for striking the balance between comfort and sophistication, and we are excited to bring the menu back to our roots with some new signature dishes alongside classics from our original opening menus,” Balfour said in a press statement.During the closure, Southerleigh’s staff will stay on the payroll and receive extra training in preparation for reopening. The eatery is located at 136 E. Grayson St., Suite 120.