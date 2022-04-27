Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio beer maker launches mentorship program and incubator to help marginalized brewers

The incubation program will select 12 home brewers to take part in hands-on training in North Carolina.

By on Wed, Apr 27, 2022 at 1:24 pm

Weathered Souls Brewing Co.'s Marcus Baskerville has opened a brewery and incubator in Charlotte, North Carolina. - JAIME MONZON
Jaime Monzon
Weathered Souls Brewing Co.'s Marcus Baskerville has opened a brewery and incubator in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Marcus Baskerville, the San Antonio brewer known for the Black is Beautiful fundraising initiative seized on by craft brewers worldwide, has launched a brewery and incubator to help underrepresented groups get a leg up in the industry.

The Charlotte, N.C.-based facility will include an immersive program for women and people of color who are outgrowing home-brewing and looking to start or expand to a larger-scale operation. Over the course of a year, Baskerville's Weathered Souls Brewing Co. will select 12 people to travel to North Carolina for a monthlong immersive mentorship program.

“Even with the unprecedented growth and popularity of the craft beer movement, women and people of color continue to be left out,” Baskerville said in a release. “Named after my grandmother, the Harriet Baskerville Incubation Program will provide opportunities for those who are underrepresented in our industry to gain hands-on training and education in brewing — hopefully jump-starting incredible careers.”

click to enlarge The Harriet Baskerville Incubation program is an homage to Baskerville’s grandmother, who used to brew during prohibition. - PHOTO COURTESY MARCUS BASKERVILLE
Photo Courtesy Marcus Baskerville
The Harriet Baskerville Incubation program is an homage to Baskerville’s grandmother, who used to brew during prohibition.

Baskerville’s grandmother brewed during prohibition, but she quit to avoid jail time after someone fell off her roof, according to a report from Axios Charlotte last year.  Baskerville didn’t learn the story until he himself started brewing.

“I’m glad to pick up where she left off,” Baskerville told the news site.

Among other things, program participants will learn about brewery maintenance and equipment, testing and yeast propagation as well as how to create, finance and market a sustainable venture.

The application process for candidates will open in August. The program itself is slated to launch in November.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio
The Last Slice 3021 MacArthur View, (210) 994-5661, thelastslicepizza.com Build your own pizza if you wish, or choose from the selection of house pizzas. There’s even a vegan pizza sans cheese for those with dietary concerns. Photo via Instagram / thelastslice3021

25 essential San Antonio pizza spots everybody should try at least once
NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long

