San Antonio birria truck Guerito’s Red Tacos launching brick-and-mortar location this weekend

The mobile outfit is known for its Tijuana-style beef birria, a spicy stew featuring heavy flavors of adobo, garlic, cumin and bay leaves. That beloved dish will also be the star the business' new restaurant, 9218 Potranco Road, Suite #103.
Guerito's counted down the grand opening on social media, also noting that its food truck will be remain open after the launch of its eatery. The mobile kitchen, located at 8701 FM 1560, will be closed until June 7 to allow the team to focus on grand opening weekend, however.
Guerito’s has been serving the Mexican staple from its food truck since 2021, and started dropping hints about the new shop earlier this year.
Past the grand opening, Guerito’s website lists the new store’s hours as 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.
