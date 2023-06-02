VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio birria truck Guerito’s Red Tacos launching brick-and-mortar location this weekend

Guerito’s mobile kitchen will be closed until June 7 to allow the team to focus on grand opening weekend.

By on Fri, Jun 2, 2023 at 12:44 pm

click to enlarge Food truck Guerito's Red Tacos will continue to operate its mobile kitchen after the launch of its new restaurant. - Instagram / gueritos_redtacos
Instagram / gueritos_redtacos
Food truck Guerito's Red Tacos will continue to operate its mobile kitchen after the launch of its new restaurant.
Birria food truck Guerito's Red Tacos will start slinging its savory, saucy fare at a new brick-and-mortar spot this Friday, according to an online post.

The mobile outfit is known for its Tijuana-style beef birria, a spicy stew featuring heavy flavors of adobo, garlic, cumin and bay leaves. That beloved dish will also be the star the business' new restaurant, 9218 Potranco Road, Suite #103.

Guerito's counted down the grand opening on social media, also noting that its food truck will be remain open after the launch of its eatery. The mobile kitchen, located at 8701 FM 1560, will be closed until June 7 to allow the team to focus on grand opening weekend, however.
Guerito’s has been serving the Mexican staple from its food truck since 2021, and started dropping hints about the new shop earlier this year.

Past the grand opening, Guerito’s website lists the new store’s hours as 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

