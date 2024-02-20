San Antonio breweries make their mark at 2024 Texas Craft Brewers Cup

click to enlarge
The 2024 Texas Craft Brewers Cup revealed its winners on Feb. 17 in Austin.
Seven San Antonio breweries won silver and bronze medals earlier this month at the Texas Craft Brewers Cup. But unlike years past, gold slipped through their fingers.
Dorćol Distilling and Brewing, Wild Barley Kitchen & Brewery and Longtab Brewing Co. all snagged silver at the annual competition, which this year judged nearly 1,000 Texas-produced craft beers. The SA breweries were recognized for their HighWheel Doppelbock German lager, Overnight Oats oatmeal stout and Triple Volunteer Belgian Abbey Ale, respectively.
Meanwhile, Freetail Brewing Co.’s Bat Outta Helles lager, Flix Brewhouse’s The Architect, Back Unturned Brewing Co.’s Rio Reserve and Alamo Beer’s Saison in the Abyss all racked up bronze.
Now in its third year, the Texas Craft Brewers Cup showcases the quality and variety of Lone Star State breweries, according to the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, which organizes the competition. Industry pros and experienced beer judges evaluated this year's entries over the first weekend in February.
Although no Alamo City brewer ended taking the top prize in its category this year, they have done so in previous Brewers Cups. Roadmap Brewing Co., Freetail and Dorćol all brought home gold in 2023, for example.
The Texas Craft Brewers Guild revealed the 93 medal-winning beers at closing ceremony for its Feb. 17 annual meeting in Austin. The entire list of 2024 winners is available on the Texas Craft Brewers Guild website
