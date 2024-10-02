SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

San Antonio brunch spot Mimosa Gossip cutting back hours due to slow sales

The brunch eatery touts dozens of varieties of its signature beverage.

By on Wed, Oct 2, 2024 at 2:55 pm

Mimosa Gossip touts 25 varieties of its namesake juice-and-champagne brunch cocktail.
Nina Rangel
Mimosa Gossip touts 25 varieties of its namesake juice-and-champagne brunch cocktail.
Stone Oak brunch spot Mimosa Gossip is cutting back its hours, citing slowing sales after less than a year in business.

"Unfortunately we have been extremely slow, so temporarily we are cutting our hours," read the recent announcement on Mimosa Gossip's Instagram page.

Under the new hours, the restaurant, located at 2907 N. Loop 1604, will close at 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays — instead of 3 p.m. — with last call at 1:30 p.m. Its Friday-through-Sunday hours will remain 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mimosa Gossip opened last November, after initially teasing a spring launch. The delay was due to the business' wait for a mixed beverage permit, its owners said at the time.

When the spot finally opened, it touted more than 25 varieties of the namesake juice-and-champagne cocktail, which has since jumped closer to 40. One of its signature brunch beverages is even topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Mimosa Gossip's food menu features omelettes, pancake tacos, deep-fried deviled eggs, cheesecake-apple pie egg rolls and an appetizer called the "Shark Cootchie tray (because charcuterie is too hard to pronounce)."  

Heather Whiting and Julia Smith own the restaurant.

September 18, 2024

