San Antonio brunch spot Mimosa Gossip cutting back hours due to slow sales

Under the new hours, the restaurant, located at 2907 N. Loop 1604, will close at 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays — instead of 3 p.m. — with last call at 1:30 p.m. Its Friday-through-Sunday hours will remain 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mimosa Gossip opened last November, after initially teasing a spring launch. The delay was due to the business' wait for a mixed beverage permit, its owners said at the time.
When the spot finally opened, it touted more than 25 varieties of the namesake juice-and-champagne cocktail, which has since jumped closer to 40. One of its signature brunch beverages is even topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Mimosa Gossip's food menu features omelettes, pancake tacos, deep-fried deviled eggs, cheesecake-apple pie egg rolls and an appetizer called the "Shark Cootchie tray (because charcuterie is too hard to pronounce)."
Heather Whiting and Julia Smith own the restaurant.
