San Antonio burger spot Mark's Outing adding after-hours drive-up service

Rather than the standard drive-through experience of ordering at an intercom and pulling up to a window, the eatery near St. Paul Square will offer an old-school carhop approach in which servers come to customers' vehicles to take orders, the Express-News reports.
The restaurant, located at 1624 E. Commerce St., plans to introduce the service Nov. 2, according to the daily. The addition is the first phase of expanding the location's overall operating hours.
Mark's Outing hasn't revealed full details about hours for the new service. However, officials with the restaurant told the Express-News it will be available after the dining room closes, which happens at 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Mark's Outing, formerly Fatty's, is known for its fresh ingredients and "sweet-and-sourdough" buns.
Customers feeling brave — and hungry — also can accept the challenge of eating the restaurant's 2-pound Lineman Burger. Those who can finish it get their color photo on the wall. Those bested by the burger still get their photo on the wall, but in black and white.
In 2022, Mark's Outing expanded with a second location at the Shops at Rivercenter food court. It also has a food truck for events.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed