TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio burger spot Mark's Outing adding after-hours drive-up service

The new hours will include carhop service where a server takes orders at customers' vehicles.

By on Tue, Sep 24, 2024 at 10:07 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Mark's Outing is located at 1624 E. Commerce St. - Photo via Instagram / marksouting
Photo via Instagram / marksouting
Mark's Outing is located at 1624 E. Commerce St.
San Antonio burger joint Mark's Outing soon will offer after-hours service for drive-up customers.

Rather than the standard drive-through experience of ordering at an intercom and pulling up to a window, the eatery near St. Paul Square will offer an old-school carhop approach in which servers come to customers' vehicles to take orders, the Express-News reports.

The restaurant, located at 1624 E. Commerce St., plans to introduce the service Nov. 2, according to the daily. The addition is the first phase of expanding the location's overall operating hours.

Mark's Outing hasn't revealed full details about hours for the new service. However, officials with the restaurant told the Express-News it will be available after the dining room closes, which happens at 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Mark's Outing, formerly Fatty's, is known for its fresh ingredients and "sweet-and-sourdough" buns.

Customers feeling brave — and hungry — also can accept the challenge of eating the restaurant's 2-pound Lineman Burger. Those who can finish it get their color photo on the wall. Those bested by the burger still get their photo on the wall, but in black and white.

In 2022, Mark's Outing expanded with a second location at the Shops at Rivercenter food court. It also has a food truck for events.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Four bars on San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip named in over-serving lawsuit

By Stephanie Koithan

Midnight Swim is one of four bars named in a lawsuit alleging over-serving caused a deadly crash that claimed three lives in July.

San Antonio chef Geronimo Lopez takes over Hotel Emma's culinary program

By Sanford Nowlin

Chef Geronimo Lopez recently shuttered Botika after eight years in business.

Halftime Pizza closes one of its two San Antonio locations

By Stephanie Koithan

Halftime Pizza is closing its location on San Antonio's Bandera Road.

Terry Black's BBQ chain gets city approval to move ahead on San Antonio location

By Sanford Nowlin

Terry Black's restaurant in Lockhart is one of four locations the chain operates.

Frenchie Coffee Roasters opens brick-and-mortar shop in San Antonio suburb

By Suzanne Townsend

Frenchie Coffee Roasters, which started operation in 2015, has opened its first brick-and-mortar shop.

San Antonio's El Chunky and Barrio Dogg both excel at Mexican-style hotdogs

By Ron Bechtol

A couple of well-dressed dogs and corn in a cup from El Chunky make for a serious meal.

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us