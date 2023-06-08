Instagram / sanantonioburgerweek
Mad Pecker Brewing will offer its Jalapeno Bacon Jammin' Burger during San Antonio Burger Week.
It's almost time to sink your teeth into a juicy cause.
More than 30 local restaurants will fire up their grills to fight hunger during the fifth annual San Antonio Burger Week
. From June 16-25, they'll offer specialty takes on the classic American sandwich — all of which are only available for the duration of the event.
This year’s specialty burgers will run $8 to $12 with proceeds benefitting the San Antonio Food Bank as it operates its annual Summer Meals For Kids
campaign. The program provides nutritious, no-cost meals for children
at a time when they're unable to access free or reduced-cost school lunches.
Every $1 donation to the Food Bank covers seven meals for local families facing food insecurity.
Returning Burger Week participants such as Benjie's Munch and The Dogfather are offering unique takes on burgers with fresh and unexpected toppings.
Benjie’s Munch, 1218 West Bitters Road, #107, for example, will offer an adobo mushroom burger loaded with melty Swiss cheese. Meanwhile, the Pop It Like It's Hot Burger at The Dogfather's two SA locations is embellished with crispy bacon, cream cheese, fried jalapeños and a ladle of queso.
“We absolutely love Burger Week and are excited to be a part of it again this year.” Benjie's Munch chef-owner Benjamin De Los Santos said. “We can't wait to feature our fresh new burger you can only get during this event.”
New Pearl Bottling Department pop-up HenBit also will take part with its spin on a smashburger. The sando will feature two Peeler Farms beef patties, American cheese, shiitake mushroom aioli, pickles, tomato and red romaine on a fresh milk bun.
This year, Burger Week has its own free app
, which lets users up the level of their experience.
Participants will be able to check in at restaurants participating in Burger Week so they can rack up points that get them closer to a burger-centric grand prize. The app also provides a handy map plus a list of participating restaurants that can be filtered by attributes such as vegetarian, gluten-free and takeout options.
