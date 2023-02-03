San Antonio cannabis chef Edward Villarreal's long-awaited Mxicanna Cafe is now open

The cafe will serve classic Mexican fare by day and edible hemp-infused bites by night.

By on Fri, Feb 3, 2023 at 5:17 pm

click to enlarge Chef Edward Villarreal brings hemp-infused bites to San Antonio's food scene - Courtesy Homegrown Chef
Courtesy Homegrown Chef
Chef Edward Villarreal brings hemp-infused bites to San Antonio's food scene
San Antonio cannabis-focused chef Edward Villarreal’s long-awaited Mxicanna Cafe is now serving its hemp-infused fare to the masses.

The new cafe dishes up classic Mexican fare by day and edible hemp-infused bites by night, according to a statement from Villarreal.

Mxicanna Cafe, located west of Southtown at 527 El Paso St., has been a long time in the making. Five years to be exact, the chef notes. The concept came to fruition after he hosted multiple successful “underground” cannabis-infused dinners.

Beginning March 3, Mxicanna will host its own spin on Southtown's First Friday events with “Healing Is the New High,” a 21-and-up gathering where hemp-infused fare is the main focus. Mxicanna will also host bimonthly events dubbed Satur-daze.

The events will feature local artists and music. Their relaxed feel is intended to remove the negative stigma that clouds cannabis consumption, according to Villarreal.

Tags:

