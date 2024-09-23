San Antonio chef Geronimo Lopez takes over Hotel Emma's culinary program

Lopez, a James Beard Award nominee, has joined the Pearl's Hotel Emma as executive chef, according to officials with the luxury hotel. The announcement comes days after the property won a prestigious Two Key rating from the Michelin hotel guide.
A native of Caracas, Venezuela, Lopez has worked in culinary and management positions at luxury hotels and resorts in Europe, Mexico and Hawaii, including several Michelin-Star establishments in France. He's also enjoyed a national media spotlight through appearances on Food Network's Chopped and Beat Bobby Flay.
“I am thrilled and honored to be joining the Hotel Emma team. I’ve long admired the property and believe it truly embodies luxury and best-in-class service," Lopez said in a statement. "I look forward to contributing to the outstanding Hotel Emma brand with my culinary expertise."
In July, Lopez announced the closure of his eight-year-old Asian-Peruvian restaurant Botika, which grabbed accolades for an innovative mix of sushi, small plates and entrees highlighting Chinese and Japanese influences on Peruvian cuisine. At the time, he declined to discuss the reasons behind the closure.
Under Lopez's direction, Hotel Emma’s cuisine will "undergo an exciting transformation that underscores the property’s vibrant history and culture," the property's management said in a statement.
Hotel Emma's culinary concepts include farm-to-table American restaurant Supper, cocktail bar Sternewirth, grocery and prepared-foods spot Larder in addition to catering and in-room service.
