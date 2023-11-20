San Antonio chef Pieter Sypesteyn revives Cookhouse concept for three-night dinner series

The dinners will take place at NOLA Brunch & Beignets on Saturdays, Dec. 2, 9 and 16.

By on Mon, Nov 20, 2023 at 1:08 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Chef-owner Pieter Sypesteyn's Cookhouse closed its doors in 2020. - Tx Troublemaker
Tx Troublemaker
Chef-owner Pieter Sypesteyn's Cookhouse closed its doors in 2020.
San Antonio foodies who were crushed when New Orleans-inspired concept Cookhouse closed in 2020 will have a few chances next month to relive its decadence.

In a social media post, chef-owner Pieter Sypesteyn said he's bringing Cookhouse dishes back for a limited dinner series on Saturdays, Dec. 2, 9 and 16. The dinners will take place at NOLA Brunch & Beignets, 720 E. Mistletoe Ave., the midday eatery operating inside the building that used to be Cookhouse.

“You’ve asked for it, we listened! Nola Brunch & Beignets is pleased to announce Cookhouse Nights, a limited dinner series featuring classic @the_cookhouse favorites,” a Nov. 16 post read. “Laissez les bon temps rouler!” 

The four-course, prix-fixe menu will feature past Cookhouse favorites such as duck and andouille sausage gumbo, New Orleans barbecue shrimp and bread pudding. Oysters — both charbroiled and raw — also will be available for purchase.

Tickets for the dinners will run $129 per person, and guests can add a wine pairing upgrade for $64. Prices include tax and gratuity.

Cookhouse opened in 2014, offering Sypesteyn’s take on Cajun and Creole fare. His barbecue shrimp, po’boys and pork cutlet dishes — the latter of which Current restaurant reviewer, Ron Bechtol called “thin, tender and beautifully crusty” in a 2020 review — quickly became fan favorites.

Cookhouse closed at the end of 2020 to make way for Golden Wat Noodle House, a Cambodian concept featuring the take of Susan Sypesteyn — Pieter’s wife and business partner — on the Cambodian fare of her upbringing.

NOLA Brunch & Beignets moved into the space in February 2021. Tickets for Sypesteyn's dinner Cookhouse dinner series are available on the NOLA website.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

These San Antonio restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals for take-out or dine-in

By Nina Rangel

Central Market is selling six different chef-prepared meals for the big day.

San Antonio burger favorite Tycoon Flats opens second location

By Nina Rangel

Tycoon Flats is now serving its Double Ize Box Burger and others at a new Austin Highway location.

Little Bites: Christmas celebrations at Piatti, Copa Wine Bar making San Antonio food news

By Amber Esparza

Piatti's four-course holiday feast features a variety of fish and seafood options.

Here are 50-plus San Antonio-owned coffee spots to support on Starbucks’ Red Cup Day

By Nina Rangel

Mila Coffee is one of 50 locally-owned coffee spots we rounded up.

Also in Food & Drink

Salena Guipzot and Hailey Pruitt are helping lead San Antonio's wine evolution

By Ron Bechtol

Salena Guipzot prepares to conduct a tasting of Mexican wines.

San Antonio fusion masters Sean Wen and Andrew Ho score big at Curry Boys and Wurst Behavior

By Ron Bechtol

Wurst Behavior offers both burger and hot dog options adorned with its kimchi queso.

Table Talk: Elysia Treviño-Gonzales talks about bringing Twang to all 50 states

By Brandon Rodriguez

Elysia Treviño-Gonzales took the reins at Twang seven years ago.

Seek out Día de los Muertos drinks at San Antonio spots — or concoct your own

By Ron Bechtol

Several San Antonio bars are offering themed cocktails for Día de los Muertos.

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us