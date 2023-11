San Antonio chef Pieter Sypesteyn revives Cookhouse concept for three-night dinner series

Tx Troublemaker Chef-owner Pieter Sypesteyn's Cookhouse closed its doors in 2020.

San Antonio foodies who were crushed when New Orleans-inspired concept Cookhouse closed in 2020 will have a few chances next month to relive its decadence.In a social media post, chef-owner Pieter Sypesteyn said he's bringing Cookhouse dishes back for a limited dinner series on Saturdays, Dec. 2, 9 and 16. The dinners will take place at NOLA Brunch & Beignets, 720 E. Mistletoe Ave., the midday eatery operating inside the building that used to be Cookhouse.“You’ve asked for it, we listened! Nola Brunch & Beignets is pleased to announce Cookhouse Nights, a limited dinner series featuring classic @the_cookhouse favorites,” a Nov. 16 post read. “Laissez les bon temps rouler!”The four-course, prix-fixe menu will feature past Cookhouse favorites such as duck and andouille sausage gumbo, New Orleans barbecue shrimp and bread pudding. Oysters — both charbroiled and raw — also will be available for purchase.Tickets for the dinners will run $129 per person, and guests can add a wine pairing upgrade for $64. Prices include tax and gratuity. Cookhouse opened in 2014 , offering Sypesteyn’s take on Cajun and Creole fare. His barbecue shrimp, po’boys and pork cutlet dishes — the latter of whichrestaurant reviewer, Ron Bechtol called “thin, tender and beautifully crusty” in a 2020 review — quickly became fan favorites. Cookhouse closed at the end of 2020 to make way for Golden Wat Noodle House, a Cambodian concept featuring the take of Susan Sypesteyn — Pieter’s wife and business partner — on the Cambodian fare of her upbringing.

NOLA Brunch & Beignets moved into the space in February 2021. Tickets for Sypesteyn's dinner Cookhouse dinner series are available on the NOLA website