San Antonio chefs are vying for coveted James Beard Awards tonight. Here's how you can watch.

San Antonio's John Russ, along with Ernest Servantes and David Kirkland of Seguin, are competing in the Best Chef: Texas category.

By on Mon, Jun 5, 2023 at 4:03 pm

Chef John Russ of Clementine does his magic. - Instagram / clementine.sanantonio
Chef John Russ of Clementine does his magic.
Chef John Russ of Clementine does his magic.
A trio of San Antonio food pros are in Chicago for the 2023 James Beard Awards ceremony, which takes place this evening. All three are contenders for a prize akin to a culinary world Grammy.

While Alamo City foodies may not be able to get dolled up for the big gala, they can certainly watch from home: the James Beard Foundation will livestream the ceremony from Chicago via Eater.com.

Of particular interest is the Best Chef: Texas category, where John Russ,  chef-owner of San Antonio classic American restaurant Clementine; Ernest Servantes, a partner in Sequin barbecue spot Burnt Bean Co.; and David Kirkland, the other partner in Burnt Bean, are among the semifinalists in the category selected in July.

Other San Antonio-area chefs have made it to the semifinals round of the Beard Awards over the years — Jason Dady, Biga’s Bruce Auden and Cured's Steve McHugh, to name a few — but, so far, none has brought home the coveted title. With a win tonight, Russ, Servantes or Kirkland would be the first.

The James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards livestream kicks off at 5:30 p.m.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

