San Antonio chefs invade Austin Food & Wine Festival Nov. 4-6

Individual Saturday and Sunday passes are already sold out, but Weekender and 'All-In' tickets are still available.

By on Mon, Aug 22, 2022 at 10:31 am

click to enlarge Jamaica-born restauranteur Nicola Blaque will participate in this year's Austin Food & Wine Fest. - Courtesy Photo / The Jerk Shack
Courtesy Photo / The Jerk Shack
Jamaica-born restauranteur Nicola Blaque will participate in this year's Austin Food & Wine Fest.
Several San Antonio chefs will join other top culinarians from around the country to celebrate food, wine and spirits at the Austin Food & Wine Festival, Nov. 4-6.

Tickets for the eleventh iteration of the festival went on sale just last week — and individual Saturday and Sunday passes are already sold out. Weekender and “All-In” tickets are still available, the latter offering access to evening events Rock Your Taco and the new Wurst Weekend Kickoff, as well as VIP perks.

Saturday evening’s signature tasting event Rock Your Taco pits participating chefs against one another to create the ultimate taco, as deemed by attendees. SA’s Nicola Blaque — of Mi Roti and The Jerk Shack — and Cured's Steve McHugh will compete against other culinary heavy-hitters from Austin, Dallas, Houston and beyond.

San Antonio’s Diego Galicia and Rico Torres of Mixtli will host a cooking demo, while Milpa’s Jesse Kuykendall and Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar’s Kristina Zhao will take part in the Fire Pit portion of the fest, which features bites hot off an open flame and the chance to interact with pitmasters and chefs.

click to enlarge Geronimo Lopez of Botika will participate in this year's Austin Food & Wine Fest. - Facebook / Botika Restaurant
Facebook / Botika Restaurant
Geronimo Lopez of Botika will participate in this year's Austin Food & Wine Fest.
Geronimo Lopez of Botika, Bakery Lorraine’s Anne Ng and Jeremy Mandrell and Dashi’s Zhao will take part in the Chef Showcase, offering samples of their signature dishes.

The Austin Food & Wine Festival is the benefactor of the Texas Food & Wine Alliance, a non-profit dedicated to fostering awareness and innovation in the Central Texas food and wine community through grants, educational programming and events. To date, Austin Food & Wine Festival has contributed over $1.3 million to the Alliance.

Tickets to the fest range from $250 to $625 and can be found at the Austin Food & Wine Festival website.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. With a penchant for the snarky and relatable, Nina's approach to food and drink — and the people that create those culinary commodities — is irreverent and thoughtful...
More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall
Dad's Karaoke 2615 Mossrock Dr., (210) 267-5703, facebook.com/dadskaraoke When “karaoke” is in the name, you can expect a venue name to have its shit together. This spot is perfect for times you just wanna get drunk and scream into a microphone. Slightly sleazy, the bar is a solid option for hours of uninhibited fun for just about anyone, especially first-timers trying to get their feet wet in the art of karaoke. Expect a crowd — or shall we say audience? Photo via Google Maps

Here's where to sing karaoke almost any night of the week in San Antonio
Press Coffee 4035 Broadway, presscoffee2go.com If you enjoy natural light and good coffee, Press Coffee offers both in a greenhouse-like A-frame space located just down the street from the Witte Museum. Photo via Instagram / presscoffee_sa

San Antonio's essential local coffee shops to get your daily pick-me-up
Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about

Food & Drink Slideshows

All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall
Dad's Karaoke 2615 Mossrock Dr., (210) 267-5703, facebook.com/dadskaraoke When “karaoke” is in the name, you can expect a venue name to have its shit together. This spot is perfect for times you just wanna get drunk and scream into a microphone. Slightly sleazy, the bar is a solid option for hours of uninhibited fun for just about anyone, especially first-timers trying to get their feet wet in the art of karaoke. Expect a crowd — or shall we say audience? Photo via Google Maps

Here's where to sing karaoke almost any night of the week in San Antonio
Press Coffee 4035 Broadway, presscoffee2go.com If you enjoy natural light and good coffee, Press Coffee offers both in a greenhouse-like A-frame space located just down the street from the Witte Museum. Photo via Instagram / presscoffee_sa

San Antonio's essential local coffee shops to get your daily pick-me-up
Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about

Food & Drink Slideshows

All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall
Dad's Karaoke 2615 Mossrock Dr., (210) 267-5703, facebook.com/dadskaraoke When “karaoke” is in the name, you can expect a venue name to have its shit together. This spot is perfect for times you just wanna get drunk and scream into a microphone. Slightly sleazy, the bar is a solid option for hours of uninhibited fun for just about anyone, especially first-timers trying to get their feet wet in the art of karaoke. Expect a crowd — or shall we say audience? Photo via Google Maps

Here's where to sing karaoke almost any night of the week in San Antonio
Press Coffee 4035 Broadway, presscoffee2go.com If you enjoy natural light and good coffee, Press Coffee offers both in a greenhouse-like A-frame space located just down the street from the Witte Museum. Photo via Instagram / presscoffee_sa

San Antonio's essential local coffee shops to get your daily pick-me-up
Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about

Trending

Local couple to open new jazz bar Versa to open in San Antonio's St. Paul Square this fall

By Nina Rangel

Vinny Guerrero (R) and Jonabelle Timms will open Versa jazz bar this fall.

San Antonio locations of Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away free mini cakes Sept. 1

By Nina Rangel

Nothing Bundt Cakes will on Sept. 1 give away 250 free mini confetti bundt cakes.

San Antonio's Volare Italian Restaurant launches happy hour menu with half-price bottles of wine

By Nina Rangel

Volare's fresh meatball appetizer is available at a discount during happy hour.

H-E-B looking to hire 250 associates at locations around San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

H-E-B is looking to fill an array of positions including curbside carriers, bakers, and even positions within its True Texas BBQ restaurants, MySA reports.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Mixtli showcases the cuisine of Mexico City in an elegant 10-course tasting menu

By Ron Bechtol

Mixtli has dubbed the current iteration of its menu "500 Years of Mexico City."

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us