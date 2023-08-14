LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio Chick-fil-A stores giving away free spicy chicken biscuits

The back-to-school offer is only redeemable via the company's mobile app.

By on Mon, Aug 14, 2023 at 11:36 am

click to enlarge Chick-fil-A is giving away free spicy chicken biscuits this week. - Courtesy Photo / Chick-fil-A
Courtesy Photo / Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A is giving away free spicy chicken biscuits this week.
San Antonio-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are kicking off the new school year by offering free spicy chicken biscuits this week.

However, there’s a catch, and one that's become increasingly common in fast-food chain giveaways: diners must download a mobile app to qualify. The free-sando offer is only redeemable through the Chick-fil-A app.

The promotion, which runs Aug. 15-22, also has another catch. The free items are exclusive to the chain's breakfast menu. That means they will only be redeemable during breakfast hours, and not all of the San Antonio area's Chick-fil-As serve breakfast.

