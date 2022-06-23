San Antonio coffee spot Gold teases new concept in Southtown's former Bandit BBQ space

The new 'food and beverage idea' will be called Lil Treasures.

By on Thu, Jun 23, 2022 at 4:26 pm

Gold is located inside the Freight Gallery and Studios on South Flores. - INSTAGRAM / FREIGHTSATX
Instagram / freightsatx
Gold is located inside the Freight Gallery and Studios on South Flores.
Southtown coffee operation Gold is expanding with a new “food and beverage idea” called Lil Treasures.

Gold — located inside the Freight Gallery and Studios at 1913 S. South Flores St. — teased the new concept on Instagram. It will occupy an adjacent space that formerly housed Bandit BBQ.

In the Wednesday social media post, owner Jason Tantaros said Gold is putting finishing touches on Lil Treasures over the coming weeks. However, he was sparse on details about what kind of food and drinks will make up its menu.

Bandit BBQ closed earlier this spring after two years of slinging brisket, pulled pork and ribs under the direction of owner Brandon Peterson and chef Mark Garcia.

Gold first opened its doors at Freight in January 2019. It's open Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken N Pickle 5215 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio The massive four-acre Chicken N Pickle complex features pet-friendly spaces, a fast casual dining restaurant, five outdoor Pickleball courts, two bocce ball and four shuffleboard courts — plus a full bar to fuel the fun. Photo via Instagram / wongo71

27 San Antonio restaurants and bars with spacious outdoor patios
Umiya 11075 W I-10 Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78230, (210)455-0299, facebook.com/Umiya-Sushi-Seafood-Bar-104115842271860 Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant Umiya has opened its first San Antonio location, serving all-you-can eat soups, salads, hibachi and sushi. The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 11075 Interstate 10 West, Suite 200. Photo via Facebook / Umiya Sushi Seafood & Bar

Essential San Antonio sushi restaurants for Japanese-inspired dining
Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hola! 603 S. Alamo St., (210) 236-5688, holatapas.com In early May, chef-owner Rene Fernandez, who helms Southtown’s Azuca Nuevo Latino, expanded his restaurant empire via Hola!. The new contemporary tapas and wine bar opened its doors May 12, offering late night dining on Friday and Saturday nights as well as an exclusive Sunday menu. The restaurant boasts its sharable, family style dining structure encouraging patrons to share tapas. Photo via Instagram / roxymoon83

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken N Pickle 5215 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio The massive four-acre Chicken N Pickle complex features pet-friendly spaces, a fast casual dining restaurant, five outdoor Pickleball courts, two bocce ball and four shuffleboard courts — plus a full bar to fuel the fun. Photo via Instagram / wongo71

27 San Antonio restaurants and bars with spacious outdoor patios
Umiya 11075 W I-10 Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78230, (210)455-0299, facebook.com/Umiya-Sushi-Seafood-Bar-104115842271860 Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant Umiya has opened its first San Antonio location, serving all-you-can eat soups, salads, hibachi and sushi. The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 11075 Interstate 10 West, Suite 200. Photo via Facebook / Umiya Sushi Seafood & Bar

Essential San Antonio sushi restaurants for Japanese-inspired dining
Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hola! 603 S. Alamo St., (210) 236-5688, holatapas.com In early May, chef-owner Rene Fernandez, who helms Southtown’s Azuca Nuevo Latino, expanded his restaurant empire via Hola!. The new contemporary tapas and wine bar opened its doors May 12, offering late night dining on Friday and Saturday nights as well as an exclusive Sunday menu. The restaurant boasts its sharable, family style dining structure encouraging patrons to share tapas. Photo via Instagram / roxymoon83

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken N Pickle 5215 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio The massive four-acre Chicken N Pickle complex features pet-friendly spaces, a fast casual dining restaurant, five outdoor Pickleball courts, two bocce ball and four shuffleboard courts — plus a full bar to fuel the fun. Photo via Instagram / wongo71

27 San Antonio restaurants and bars with spacious outdoor patios
Umiya 11075 W I-10 Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78230, (210)455-0299, facebook.com/Umiya-Sushi-Seafood-Bar-104115842271860 Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant Umiya has opened its first San Antonio location, serving all-you-can eat soups, salads, hibachi and sushi. The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 11075 Interstate 10 West, Suite 200. Photo via Facebook / Umiya Sushi Seafood & Bar

Essential San Antonio sushi restaurants for Japanese-inspired dining
Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hola! 603 S. Alamo St., (210) 236-5688, holatapas.com In early May, chef-owner Rene Fernandez, who helms Southtown’s Azuca Nuevo Latino, expanded his restaurant empire via Hola!. The new contemporary tapas and wine bar opened its doors May 12, offering late night dining on Friday and Saturday nights as well as an exclusive Sunday menu. The restaurant boasts its sharable, family style dining structure encouraging patrons to share tapas. Photo via Instagram / roxymoon83

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now

Trending

San Antonio family behind Pericos, Panchito’s restaurants to serve 1,000 free plates of food Saturday

By Nina Rangel

The Reyes Family (left to right): Eliana, Russell, Roy and Evelyn.

Two San Antonio clubs are shutting the door on younger patrons, but it's still a small nightlife niche

By Travis E. Poling

Two San Antonio clubs are shutting the door on younger patrons, but it's still a small nightlife niche

New San Antonio barbecue joint Double A BBQ opens up on South Side

By Nina Rangel

Double A BBQ uses a mix of pecan, mesquite and post oak wood chips on its meats.

Dance club Cream opens in San Antonio's Beacon Hill area, will add late-night menu

By Nina Rangel

New nightspot Cream features murals by local artist Frenchie Bauce.

Also in Food & Drink

Summer Spirits: These three Texas-made liquors are a perfect addition to hot-weather drinks

By Nina Rangel

Summer Spirits: These three Texas-made liquors are a perfect addition to hot-weather drinks

Austin entrepreneurs plan to open cluster of bars on North Alamo in downtown San Antonio

By Richard Webner, The San Antonio Heron

An Austin partnership plans to convert this cluster of buildings at 901 N. Alamo St. into four bars.

Two San Antonio clubs are shutting the door on younger patrons, but it's still a small nightlife niche

By Travis E. Poling

Two San Antonio clubs are shutting the door on younger patrons, but it's still a small nightlife niche

After a rash of shootings, San Antonio bars are eager to protect themselves and their patrons

By Nina Rangel

An active-shooter training session held at San Antonio bar Sir Winston's in early June.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us