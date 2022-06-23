San Antonio coffee spot Gold teases new concept in Southtown's former Bandit BBQ space

Instagram / freightsatx
Gold is located inside the Freight Gallery and Studios on South Flores.
Southtown coffee operation Gold is expanding with a new “food and beverage idea” called Lil Treasures.
Gold — located inside the Freight Gallery and Studios at 1913 S. South Flores St. — teased the new concept on Instagram
. It will occupy an adjacent space that formerly housed Bandit BBQ.
In the Wednesday social media post, owner Jason Tantaros said Gold is putting finishing touches on Lil Treasures over the coming weeks. However, he was sparse on details about what kind of food and drinks will make up its menu.
Bandit BBQ closed earlier this spring
after two years of slinging brisket, pulled pork and ribs under the direction of owner Brandon Peterson and chef Mark Garcia.
Gold first opened its doors at Freight in January 2019. It's open Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
