VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio coffee spot Olla Express Café relocating to downtown from city's northeast side

The new location is five blocks away from Pearl and set to open soon, according to owner Andrea Ley.

By on Fri, Jun 2, 2023 at 12:31 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Olla Express Café owner Andrea Ley shows off her new location. - Courtesy Photo / Andrea Ley
Courtesy Photo / Andrea Ley
Olla Express Café owner Andrea Ley shows off her new location.
Coffee oasis Olla Express Café has closed its Northeast San Antonio shop and will relocate closer to the heart of the Alamo City, according to owner Andrea Ley.

Olla Express soon will begin serving its traditional Mexican café de olla and other caffeinated wares in a new location called La Casa del Café, located at 821 E. Quincy Street.

“I am so excited as we are five blocks away from Pearl and 5 minutes walking distance to the San Antonio Museum of Art, my favorite part of the Alamo City: downtown,” Ley wrote in an email.

Ley didn’t share an opening date for the new store. However, she and team plan to temporarily park Olla Express’ bright blue coffee truck in front of the address while work on the building is completed.

Ley is largely credited with introducing café de olla, a Mexican coffee prepared in a traditional earthen clay pot, to San Antonio in 2019. In the summer of 2021, Olla Express Café opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Northeast San Antonio's Los Patios development.

Now parked in front of the downtown property, Olla Express Café's truck will dole out its namesake brew — as well as caffeinated concoctions with flavors such as piloncillo, rompope, mazapan, cajeta, cardamom, chile and cacao — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Table Talk: Natasha Riffle, partner in new San Antonio bar Chiflada's, wants it to be a community

By Nina Rangel

Chiflada's partners are (from left) Veronica Riffle, Melanie Martinez and Natasha Riffle.

Little Bites: Picks Bar, Carriqui and Sweetgreen all making San Antonio food news

By Nina Rangel

Stone Oak’s Smashin Crab location will hold a crawfish festival.

San Antonio's Künstler Brewing to open long-awaited Hemisfair taproom this weekend

By Nina Rangel

Künstler Tap Haus will open at Hemisfair.

Helotes' El Chaparral Mexican restaurant has opened a satellite location in Boerne

By Brandon Rodriguez

El Chaparral is known for its street tacos, fajitas and puffy tacos.

Also in Food & Drink

Summer Sipping: These cocktails create a perfect remedy for San Antonio's scorching heat

By Nina Rangel

Summertime fruit is perfect for muddling and juicing for a boozy libation.

El Pastor Es Mi Señor is worthy of its recent inclusion in Neflix's Taco Chronicles

By Ron Bechtol

El Pastor Es Mi Señor was featured in the latest iteration of Netflix's Taco Chronicles.

Low-Octane Summer: With temps heating up, we sampled four N/A beer options with Texas ties

By Brandon Rodriguez and Nina Rangel

The sheer quantity of N/A options can leave novices scratching their heads.

Amor and Amari: Tasting flights of the bitter spirits reveals their wide variety and subtle differences

By Ron Bechtol

Some amari are traditionally thought of as aperitivi (to be consumed before a meal) or digestivi (to be enjoyed after).

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us