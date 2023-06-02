San Antonio coffee spot Olla Express Café relocating to downtown from city's northeast side

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Andrea Ley
Olla Express Café owner Andrea Ley shows off her new location.
Coffee oasis Olla Express Café has closed its Northeast San Antonio shop and will relocate closer to the heart of the Alamo City, according to owner Andrea Ley.
Olla Express soon will begin serving its traditional Mexican café de olla and other caffeinated wares in a new location called La Casa del Café, located at 821 E. Quincy Street.
“I am so excited as we are five blocks away from Pearl and 5 minutes walking distance to the San Antonio Museum of Art, my favorite part of the Alamo City: downtown,” Ley wrote in an email.
Ley didn’t share an opening date for the new store. However, she and team plan to temporarily park Olla Express’ bright blue coffee truck in front of the address while work on the building is completed.
Ley is largely credited with introducing café de olla, a Mexican coffee prepared in a traditional earthen clay pot, to San Antonio in 2019. In the summer of 2021
, Olla Express Café opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Northeast San Antonio's Los Patios development.
Now parked in front of the downtown property, Olla Express Café's truck will dole out its namesake brew — as well as caffeinated concoctions with flavors such as piloncillo, rompope, mazapan, cajeta, cardamom, chile and cacao — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday.
