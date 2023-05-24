San Antonio coffee spot Rose Hip Market adds beer and wine, extends hours

click to enlarge
Instagram / rosehipmarket
Rose Hip Market will start serving beer and wine Friday, May 26.
Olmos Park coffee and lunch spot Rose Hip Market has expanded its offerings to include small-batch wine and beer, according to its owners. It's also extending its weekend hours to accommodate the change.
Starting this Friday, Rose Hip will remain open until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. During its later hours, the shop at 116 W. Olmos Drive will offer a special menu of appetizers, snacks, beer and wine.
“We are so excited to partner with small-batch wine and beer producers,” Rose Hip's founders said in an emailed statement. “We want to give our customers access to special items that they can’t get from the grocery store and the option to enjoy them in the enchanting space that we have worked hard to create.”
Rose Hip Market opened in November 2022
, serving up coffee, breakfast and lunch items along with a curated assortment of retail items, including gifts and home decor.
The business also offers grab-and-go food items including frozen casseroles, soups and pasta dishes along with refrigerated salads, sandwiches and yogurt parfaits. All of those are made in-house or sourced through local vendors.
After Friday, Rose Hip will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter