VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio coffee spot Rose Hip Market adds beer and wine, extends hours

During its later weekend hours, the shop will offer a special menu of appetizers, snacks, beer and wine.

By on Wed, May 24, 2023 at 12:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Rose Hip Market will start serving beer and wine Friday, May 26. - Instagram / rosehipmarket
Instagram / rosehipmarket
Rose Hip Market will start serving beer and wine Friday, May 26.
Olmos Park coffee and lunch spot Rose Hip Market has expanded its offerings to include small-batch wine and beer, according to its owners. It's also extending its weekend hours to accommodate the change.

Starting this Friday, Rose Hip will remain open until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. During its later hours, the shop at 116 W. Olmos Drive will offer a special menu of appetizers, snacks, beer and wine.

“We are so excited to partner with small-batch wine and beer producers,” Rose Hip's founders said in an emailed statement. “We want to give our customers access to special items that they can’t get from the grocery store and the option to enjoy them in the enchanting space that we have worked hard to create.”

Rose Hip Market opened in November 2022, serving up coffee, breakfast and lunch items along with a curated assortment of retail items, including gifts and home decor.

The business also offers grab-and-go food items including frozen casseroles, soups and pasta dishes along with refrigerated salads, sandwiches and yogurt parfaits.  All of those are made in-house or sourced through local vendors.

After Friday, Rose Hip will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Longtime San Antonio staple Martha's Mexican Restaurant has closed

By Nina Rangel

Martha's Mexican Restaurant has closed.

Family behind San Antonio's La Tuna Grill to open new venture in former Eastside Kitchenette

By Nina Rangel

Eastside Kitchenette closed down in early 2020.

Low-Octane Summer: With temps heating up, we sampled four N/A beer options with Texas ties

By Brandon Rodriguez and Nina Rangel

The sheer quantity of N/A options can leave novices scratching their heads.

Singhs Vietnamese will open a second location in far Northwest San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Crispy baby back ribs are among the fresh and flavorful specialties at Singhs.

Also in Food & Drink

Low-Octane Summer: With temps heating up, we sampled four N/A beer options with Texas ties

By Brandon Rodriguez and Nina Rangel

The sheer quantity of N/A options can leave novices scratching their heads.

Amor and Amari: Tasting flights of the bitter spirits reveals their wide variety and subtle differences

By Ron Bechtol

Some amari are traditionally thought of as aperitivi (to be consumed before a meal) or digestivi (to be enjoyed after).

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us