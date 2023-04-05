San Antonio commission approves Sichuan House owner's changes to historic Hemisfair building

Restauranteur Kristina Zhao's Kusch Faire is the latest culinary venture to go into a historic property in the downtown complex.

By on Wed, Apr 5, 2023 at 5:00 pm

click to enlarge Hemisfair's historic Kusch House is believed to have been constructed in the 19th-century. - Courtesy Photo / Hemisfair
Courtesy Photo / Hemisfair
Hemisfair's historic Kusch House is believed to have been constructed in the 19th-century.
The Historic and Design Review Commission (HDRC) on Wednesday approved conceptual design for changes to a 19th-century home in the Hemisfair complex that restauranteur Kristina Zhao is transforming into her latest culinary venture.

Zhao — who also owns San Antonio's Sichuan House and Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar — plans to open an eatery called Kusch Faire in the historic Kusch House, according to HDRC officials. Design approval was a necessary step to begin construction on the project, which she hopes to launch in summer 2024.

The approved renovations will incorporate decorative panels used in the Taiwanese Pavilion from HemisFair ’68, San Antonio's 1968 World's Fair, according to details shared by HDRC. Fencing, accessibility ramps and a rear addition, including a porch, are also among the upgrades given a green a light Wednesday.

Kusch Faire will feature a mix of dishes from Zhao's existing restaurants along with grab-and-go options for those who want to picnic in Hemisfair's green spaces. An Asian market also in the works on the site, which commissioners said will be open to neighborhood residents and park visitors. 

The Gothic Revival Kusch House was rehabilitated using $750,000 from a grant from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation, HDRC officials said.

Kusch Faire is the latest dining venture to make plans for historic structures inside Hemisfair.

Others include Paleteria San Antonio and Künstler Tap & Brat-Haus, which will share space in the 1883 Pereida House. The Bombay Bicycle Club and Spanish restaurant Carmens de la Calle will occupy the expanded Espinoza House and the team behind Caribbean eatery Jerk Shack will open at the Schultze House in Civic Park.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

