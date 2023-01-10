San Antonio culinary landmark Josephine Street closed until Jan. 23 for maintenance, facelift

The repairs include updates to the building's stucco façade, which city officials approved on condition that the final finish matches the current one.

By on Tue, Jan 10, 2023 at 10:05 am

Downtown-area eatery Josephine Street has temporarily closed for some planned maintenance.
Instagram / josephine_street
Downtown-area eatery Josephine Street has temporarily closed for some planned maintenance.
Pearl-area eatery Josephine Street has temporarily closed for planned maintenance on its stucco façade, MySA reports.

The longtime comfort-food spot first shared plans for the shutdown in late December. ”Please Note: We will be closed for maintenance Monday, January 2nd - Sunday, January 22nd,” management said via an Instagram post.
The pending repairs will include updates to the building's stucco cladding, which the Office of Historic Preservation approved on condition that the final finish matches the existing one "in composition, texture, application technique, color and detail," according to documents obtained by MySA.

Josephine Street will return to slinging chicken fried steak, pork chops, whiskey and wine on Jan. 23. 

