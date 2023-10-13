BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio culinary power couple Esaul and Grecia Ramos to open new ventures this month

The couple's respective new Castroville ventures, barbecue haven Blu Lacy and bread factory Baked, are expected to open by this month’s end.

By on Fri, Oct 13, 2023 at 9:59 am

click to enlarge Grecia (left) and Esaul Ramos will open their new ventures in Castroville this month. - Jaime Monzon; Instagram / 2msmokehouse
Jaime Monzon; Instagram / 2msmokehouse
Grecia (left) and Esaul Ramos will open their new ventures in Castroville this month.
San Antonio foodies who love sweets and meats: this news is for you.

Culinary power couple Esaul and Grecia Ramos told the Current via text message that they are slated to open their respective new Castroville ventures, barbecue haven Blu Lacy and bread factory Baked, by this month’s end.

Blu Lacy, Esaul’s sophomore project, occupies the 7,423-square-foot building that formerly housed Castroville culinary landmark Dan's Meat Market. The $3 million renovation included an addition to the original structure's kitchen and outdoor seating, as well as a new pit building to house a mammoth wood-fired smoker from Texas-based M&M BBQ Company.

Esaul’s flagship company 2M Smokehouse currently operates an East San Antonio outpost at 2731 South W.W. White Road. Since its launch seven years ago, 2M Smokehouse has drawn accolades for its brisket, pork ribs, smoked turkey breast and smoked sausage. Last year, Ramos earned his second nomination for a James Beard Foundation Award, one of the nation's top culinary honors.

Grecia’s popular cheesecakes, tres leches cake and toaster pastries have drawn almost as much attention to 2M as her husband’s meticulously smoked meats. She intends to supply Blu Lacy with those and more, as well as all of the bread for the barbecue joint.

When Blu Lacy opens, it will operate Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-noon and Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Baked has yet to share its anticipated operating hours.

We’ll keep you updated when official grand opening dates are announced.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

