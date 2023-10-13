San Antonio culinary power couple Esaul and Grecia Ramos to open new ventures this month

click to enlarge
Jaime Monzon; Instagram / 2msmokehouse
Grecia (left) and Esaul Ramos will open their new ventures in Castroville this month.
San Antonio foodies who love sweets and meats: this news is for you.
Culinary power couple Esaul and Grecia Ramos told the Current
via text message that they are slated to open their respective new Castroville ventures, barbecue haven Blu Lacy and bread factory Baked, by this month’s end.
Blu Lacy, Esaul’s sophomore project
, occupies the 7,423-square-foot building that formerly housed Castroville culinary landmark Dan's Meat Market. The $3 million renovation included an addition to the original structure's kitchen and outdoor seating, as well as a new pit building to house a mammoth wood-fired smoker from Texas-based M&M BBQ Company.
Esaul’s flagship company 2M Smokehouse currently operates an East San Antonio outpost at 2731 South W.W. White Road. Since its launch seven years ago, 2M Smokehouse has drawn accolades for its brisket, pork ribs, smoked turkey breast and smoked sausage. Last year, Ramos earned his second nomination
for a James Beard Foundation Award, one of the nation's top culinary honors.
Grecia’s popular cheesecakes, tres leches cake and toaster pastries have drawn almost as much attention to 2M as her husband’s meticulously smoked meats. She intends to supply Blu Lacy with those and more, as well as all of the bread for the barbecue joint.
When Blu Lacy opens, it will operate Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-noon and Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Baked has yet to share its anticipated operating hours.
We’ll keep you updated when official grand opening dates are announced.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed