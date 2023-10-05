BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio development firm proposes hotel for Pig Stand site

San Antonio development firm GrayStreet Partners purchased the former Pig Stand property in February.

By on Thu, Oct 5, 2023 at 9:35 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Pig Stand closed in March 2023. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
The Pig Stand closed in March 2023.
Developer GrayStreet Partners has submitted plans to the city showing that the firm wants to construct a hotel on the site of the shuttered Pig Stand diner, a longtime Broadway corridor landmark.

GrayStreet purchased the property at 1508 Broadway in February, around the time when the eatery’s owner, 76-year-old Mary Ann Hill, opted to close the restaurant so she could retire. The developer now wants to change the parcel's zoning, according to the plan submitted on Oct. 3.

If approved, the city would rezone the property to accommodate multiple uses, which could include an outdoor entertainment venue, bar, nightclub, brewery or hotel. GrayStreet’s site plan notes the firm is invested in developing the latter option.

The Current reached out to GrayStreet for further details but got no response by press time.

So far, no one has filed an application with the Office of Historic Preservation to demolish the iconic Mid Century-style Pig Stand. Final approval to raze the structure, built in 1960, lies with the OHP.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Oscar de la Tienda closes doors, blames construction woes

By Brandon Rodriguez

Oscar de la Tienda faced financial woes due to road construction, its owner said.

Fans of long-gone San Antonio dance hall get one last dance to reminisce

By Nina Rangel

Midnight Rodeo closed permanently in 2019.

San Antonio's High Street Wine reopens after months-long renovation

By Nina Rangel

High Street Wine Co. is located at 302 Pearl Parkway, Unit 104.

San Antonio's Idle Beer Hall & Brewery plans Oct. 12 grand opening

By Nina Rangel

Idle Beer Hall & Brewery is located at 414 Brooklyn Avenue.

Also in Food & Drink

Sudsy Strategy: Make your tasting plan now to get the most from the San Antonio Beer Festival

By Travis E. Poling

The fest is too big to try everything, so it's better to strategize.

Tokyo Cowboy's food satisfies with pan-Asian flavors, even if its name is a little misleading

By Ron Bechtol

Tokyo Cowboy's minimally described Crispy Pork Chop isn't called tonkatsu, as it would be on Japanese restaurant menus.

San Antonio's Alamo Beer buying local craft beer brand VIVA

By Sanford Nowlin

Viva Beer produces a variety of craft beers with San Antonio themes.

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky releases troll-worthy ‘sympathy shooters’ for 2023-24 football season

By Nina Rangel

Fireball’s new Footbawl Cards are available now.

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us