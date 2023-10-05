San Antonio development firm proposes hotel for Pig Stand site

click to enlarge
Sanford Nowlin
The Pig Stand closed in March 2023.
Developer GrayStreet Partners has submitted plans to the city
showing that the firm wants to construct a hotel on the site of the shuttered Pig Stand diner
, a longtime Broadway corridor landmark.
GrayStreet purchased the property at 1508 Broadway in February, around the time when the eatery’s owner, 76-year-old Mary Ann Hill, opted to close the restaurant so she could retire. The developer now wants to change the parcel's zoning, according to the plan submitted on Oct. 3.
If approved, the city would rezone the property to accommodate multiple uses, which could include an outdoor entertainment venue, bar, nightclub, brewery or hotel. GrayStreet’s site plan notes the firm is invested in developing the latter option.
The Current
reached out to GrayStreet for further details but got no response by press time.
So far, no one has filed an application with the Office of Historic Preservation to demolish the iconic Mid Century-style Pig Stand. Final approval to raze the structure, built in 1960, lies with the OHP.
