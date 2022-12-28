San Antonio dining spot Elsewhere Garden Bar adding a huge slide 'for kids and the big kids at heart'

The riverside drinking and dining spot, located at 103 East Jones Ave., shared renderings of the new attraction Tuesday on Instagram, saying the slide is intended “for kids and the big kids at heart.”
However, don't expect the addition to signal a change in the spot's adult-focused vibe. It will remain a 21-and-up after 9 p.m.
The slide is the latest news from Elsewhere owner and veteran nightclub operator Terrin Fuhrmann, who in October unveiled plans for a massive second location in North San Antonio.
Fuhrmann's forthcoming Elsewhere Too will open early next year and feature a 175-foot ferris wheel, a secret garden speakeasy and a sprawling greenhouse for private events.
