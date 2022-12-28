San Antonio dining spot Elsewhere Garden Bar adding a huge slide 'for kids and the big kids at heart'

Even though the slide has kiddie appeal, the riverside drinking and dining spot will remain 21-and-up after 9 p.m.

By on Wed, Dec 28, 2022 at 2:11 pm

Elsewhere Garden Bar and Kitchen posted this rendering of a treehouse slide it plans to add. - Instagram / elsewheresatx
Instagram / elsewheresatx
Elsewhere Garden Bar and Kitchen posted this rendering of a treehouse slide it plans to add.
Downtown's Elsewhere Garden Bar and Kitchen in March is adding a treehouse slide to its collection of larger-than-life interactive diversions and art installations.

The riverside drinking and dining spot, located at 103 East Jones Ave., shared renderings of the new attraction Tuesday on Instagram, saying the slide is intended “for kids and the big kids at heart.”

However, don't expect the addition to signal a change in the spot's adult-focused vibe. It will remain a 21-and-up after 9 p.m.
The slide is the latest news from Elsewhere owner and veteran nightclub operator Terrin Fuhrmann, who in October unveiled plans for a massive second location in North San Antonio.

Fuhrmann's forthcoming Elsewhere Too will open early next year and feature a 175-foot ferris wheel, a secret garden speakeasy and a sprawling greenhouse for private events.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio chef Edward Villarreal plans cannabis-infused cafe near UTSA's downtown campus

By Nina Rangel

Chef Edward Villarreal poses with some tasty buds.

UTSA-area bar The Well will reopen next month as third Big'z Burger Joint location

By Sanford Nowlin

UTSA-area bar The Well will reopen next month as third Big'z Burger Joint location

Plans for three-story food truck park near San Antonio's Hays Street Bridge gain steam

By Nina Rangel

Brooklyn StrEat Food Park is planned for the vacant lot at the intersection of Burnet and Live Oak streets.

These San Antonio bars and restaurants are holding New Year's Eve parties

By Nina Rangel

Some of SA's eateries and drinkeries are throwing over-the-top NYE soirees.

Also in Food & Drink

Industry insights, beverage education on the menu at inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit

By Nina Rangel

It'd be impossible not to spot similarities between the inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit and the San Antonio Cocktail Conference.

Behind Bars: San Antonio wine pro Scott Ota aims to educate, one glass at a time

By Ron Bechtol

Ota's next big step is opening a wine bar of his own by the end of 2023.

7Brew Drive Thru Coffee chain coming to San Antonio next year

By Brandon Rodriguez

7Brew offers seven coffee options — hence its name.

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us